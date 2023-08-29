Dad climbed aboard stopped school bus and cursed at driver and students, NC cops say

A parent picking up his child at a school bus stop is accused of climbing aboard the bus so he could curse out the students, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, in the Rockwell area, about 40 miles northeast of Charlotte, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the case, officials said. Investigators have not revealed a motive in the case.

“The bus was stopped at 10500 Hwy 52 to drop off a student when (a man) entered the bus and began cursing at the children,” the sheriff’s office said.

“The bus driver ordered (him) to get off the bus, but he refused to comply, and at one point cursed at the driver and told her to shut up. At some point, (the man) got his child that was riding on the bus and exited.”

Once he was gone, the driver continued dropping off children, only to see the man drive past when the bus stopped at intersection of Eller Road and Country Place Drive, officials said.

“The stop arm was completely extended, and the lights had been activated, when (he) approached the bus from a side road, in a dark colored Jeep Cherokee. (He) then made a turn, passing the stopped bus on the right side, while shaking his fist and yelling,” officials said.

“An off-duty NC State Trooper was behind the stopped bus when (the suspect) passed it on the right side.”

Deputies arrested the parent the Aug. 25 and charged him with disorderly conduct and trespassing on a school bus, officials said. Bond was set at $25,000. Additional traffic charges are pending, officials said.

