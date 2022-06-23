Dad climbs into excavator, swings bucket at Vermont troopers arresting son, video shows

A 52-year-old father tried to fend off a pair of state troopers arresting his son outside a Vermont home, by attacking them with a hulking piece of construction equipment, according to Vermont State Police.

Two troopers responded to a June 15 call about a physical altercation at a home in Woodbury, which is about 60 miles east of Burlington. A fight had apparently broken out between 24-year-old Brandon Tallman and his parents, who were also the homeowners, according to a VSP press release.

But when troopers arrested Tallman, his parents intervened, police say and dashcam video shows.

While escorting Tallman to a patrol vehicle, a struggle ensues, with the troopers wrestling Tallman and his mother to the ground and restraining them, video shows.

Meanwhile, Tallman’s father, Wayne Tallman, approaches in an excavator. He stops the vehicle a short distance away, raises its metal arm skyward and points the bucket at the troopers, as if threatening to bring it down on top of them.

While one trooper struggles to keep two people restrained, the other trooper stands up, unholsters his gun and commands Wayne Tallman to get out of the excavator.

Instead, he inches closer to the troopers and swings it over their heads, forcing them to duck backward, video shows.

The trooper yelling commands moves in close to the excavator cabin, now aiming his weapon at Wayne Tallman, who sticks his head out of the cabin and says something to the trooper before manning the controls again.

Troopers were able to get Wayne Tallman to exit the excavator and he was arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a protected official, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and impeding, police said.

Brandon Tallman is facing charges of aggravated assault, burglary and resisting arrest, police said.

