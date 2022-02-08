Dad Crafts Wooden Rolls-Royce For Son

Steven Symes
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Raising them right!

Some fathers struggle to share their gearhead interests with their kids, even though there are plenty of ways to get kids excited about cars. However, a dad in Vietnam went above and beyond, crafting a beautiful and functional Rolls-Royce Boat Tail for his son. Needless to say, not everyone has the talent this skilled woodworker does but it sure is inspiring to see his dedication to providing something amazing for his son.

Read about the real Rolls-Royce Boat Tail here.

Instead of just making something which looks kind of like a Boat Tail, this artisan made sure to get most everything about the body to scale. The man also put in a glass windshield, functional headlights, side markers, and taillights, plus the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament. The butterfly trunk opens to reveal picnic supplies like glassware, juice, and an umbrella which can be set up on the back of the car, just like with the real thing. He even added an electric motor so this toy Rolls-Royce can be driven by his son. He added seats, headrests, dash, and other interior details, too.

You might think a project like this would be a labor of love spanning a few months, especially considering this artisan has a day job. Even with fitting the work into his spare time, the whole thing consumed only 68 days. Since this wasn’t his first rodeo, he’s probably already figured out all the difficult parts of creating a wooden scale vehicle like this.

Of course, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is one of the most exclusive modern cars in existence. Selling for about $25 million, the automaker has said it is “the most ambitious motor car ever created.” That’s quite the statement from a company which has a reputation for going over the top on just about everything it does.

The video of this Rolls-Royce build being crafted was posted by the artisan’s YouTube channel, called ND Woodworking Art. He’s incredibly talented, making all kinds of small classic and exotic cars, tanks, smartphones, and firearms out of reclaimed wood.

Check out the video of the process for yourself.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Israel police used spyware on Netanyahu's son, aides

    Israeli police illegally spied on the phones of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son and members of his inner circle, a local newspaper reported Monday. The report prompted a high-level investigation and threw the former leader's corruption trial into disarray. Netanyahu demanded a “strong and independent investigation” into the alleged police misuse of sophisticated spyware against him, calling it a “black day for Israel” as proceedings in his trial were put on hold.

  • Judge tells accused Michigan school shooter's parents not to communicate in court

    A judge on Tuesday prohibited the parents of the accused Michigan school shooter from making any gestures or communicating with each other in court, saying they were being "disruptive" and "disrespectful."

  • Israel's police chief cuts short UAE trip over spyware probe

    Israel's police commissioner cut short an official foreign trip Tuesday and rushed home to deal with a growing scandal over reports of illegal spying, including on members of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's inner circle. Under mounting pressure, Kobi Shabtai returned early Tuesday from the United Arab Emirates, where the police forces were to establish professional ties during a longer visit. The decision came a day after a local newspaper reported that police illegally used spyware, including on the phones of Netanyahu’s son and others, prompting a high-level investigation and upending the opposition leader's corruption trial.

  • Tacoma to Portland in an hour? Ultra-high-speed rail can make it happen. Here’s how

    Imagine getting on a high-speed train in Tacoma and being in Portland in less than an hour at speeds of up to 250 miles per hour. | Op-ed

  • Boeing Buys 2M Gallons Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel For Commercial Operations

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) entered a supply agreement for two million gallons (7.5 million liters) of blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with EPIC Fuels. Deal terms not disclosed. The agreement will help power Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes operations in Washington state and South Carolina through 2022. Through this agreement, Boeing plans to reduce its carbon footprint and have SAF available for customer deliveries and its own operations. The purchase agreement with EPIC Fuels includes a SAF prod

  • Aerial convoy photo unrelated to 2022 Canada trucker protest

    Facebook posts claim an image of a miles-long line of cars and trucks shows the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" protesting Covid-19 vaccine mandates in Canada. This is false; the photographer who shot the aerial image says it was taken in the province of Alberta in December 2018."FreedomConvoy 2022. You've got to stand for something or you'll fall for anything," says text added to the image in a January 29, 2022 Facebook post. Screenshot of a Facebook post taken February 7, 2022Posts making similar claims

  • I tried the fleece-lined 'sheer' tights that TikTokers love, and while they're practical, there needs to be more inclusive options

    An Insider reporter tried a style hack to keep warm in the winter: a pair of $30 fleece tights that look translucent.

  • What's the latest on Panama City's restoration of the St. Andrews Marina?

    Panama City officials recently updated the public on their plans to restore the St. Andrews Marina, which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael.

  • Gary Trent Jr. with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets

    Gary Trent Jr. (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 02/07/2022

  • VEMO and Uber will add 250 electric vehicles to Mexico City's fleet

    Mexican electric car provider VEMO and U.S. car hailing platform Uber announced on Tuesday an alliance to boost the number of electric vehicles in the platform's Mexico City fleet during 2022. The first phase of the pilot plan will add 250 electric vehicles to the app and is set to be completed in the first quarter, according to a statement published by Uber. Adding those vehicles, rather than petrol vehicles, will save an average of 5,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year, the equivalent of planting 250,000 trees, said Roberto Rocha, VEMO's general director.

  • Gary Trent Sr: My son was depressed and sad in Portland

    Gary Trent, father of Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr., has shed some light on the latter's personal struggles in Portland during an appearance on the "Raptors Show with Will Lou." "My son played with so much pain, and my son was so depressed and so ...

  • Wild Hipster Couple Accused in $4.5 Billion Crypto Crime

    FacebookA New York City couple were arrested Tuesday morning by federal agents on charges of laundering some $4.5 billion stolen in a massive 2016 cryptocurrency exchange breach.Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife, Heather Rhiannon Morgan, 31, are accused of helping to “wash” 119,754 Bitcoins pilfered from Bitfinex, prosecutors announced. The funds were allegedly transferred into a digital wallet controlled by Lichtenstein.“Today’s arrests, and the department’s largest financial seizure

  • Police trainer testifies against officers in Floyd's death

    A Minneapolis police officer who oversaw medical training for two of the three former officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights testified Tuesday that the officers were trained to give CPR as soon as they fail to find a pulse on someone. Officer Nicole Mackenzie, the department’s medical support coordinator, took the stand for a second day in the federal trial of J. Alexander Kung, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. On Tuesday, Mackenzie also discussed the refresher training that experienced officers get, including Thao.

  • A 1954 Trailer Finds New Life as a Retro-Style Tiny Home

    Vintage finds and nostalgic DIYs fill this tiny home with midcentury flair.

  • The Crumbleys are back in court — this time facing witnesses to the Oxford school shooting

    The Crumbleys have a preliminary exam scheduled for 8:30 a.m. in Rochester District Court.

  • Gary Trent Jr.’s father says son was sad and depressed playing in Portland

    Gary Trent Jr. is in a much better head space since joining the Toronto Raptors, his father said in a radio interview.

  • I drove the $20,000 Ford Maverick. Here are 4 reasons to buy the little pickup — and 3 ways it falls short.

    Thinking about buying Ford's cheap new pickup? You'll love its small size and great fuel economy, but interior comfort and engine power are lacking.

  • C8 Corvette Owner Crashes During Final Drive

    He was supposed to sell it the next day…

  • Ford delivers its first all-electric vehicle made in Kansas City and demand is soaring

    “Our employees are very excited about being a part of history,” said the manager of Ford’s Kansas City factory, where the Detroit automaker producers more vehicles than at any other factory on the continent.

  • Subaru opens up reservations for its first EV, the Solterra

    The electric wagon-meets-crossover battle is heating up with Toyota, Subaru, Hyundai and Kia all introducing new EVs this year. The latest is Subaru, which opened up reservations Tuesday for its upcoming 2023 Solterra EV. The Solterra, the automaker's first electric vehicle, will go on sale this summer in all 50 states.