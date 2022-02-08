Dad Crafts Wooden Rolls-Royce For Son

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Raising them right!

Some fathers struggle to share their gearhead interests with their kids, even though there are plenty of ways to get kids excited about cars. However, a dad in Vietnam went above and beyond, crafting a beautiful and functional Rolls-Royce Boat Tail for his son. Needless to say, not everyone has the talent this skilled woodworker does but it sure is inspiring to see his dedication to providing something amazing for his son.

Read about the real Rolls-Royce Boat Tail here.

Instead of just making something which looks kind of like a Boat Tail, this artisan made sure to get most everything about the body to scale. The man also put in a glass windshield, functional headlights, side markers, and taillights, plus the Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament. The butterfly trunk opens to reveal picnic supplies like glassware, juice, and an umbrella which can be set up on the back of the car, just like with the real thing. He even added an electric motor so this toy Rolls-Royce can be driven by his son. He added seats, headrests, dash, and other interior details, too.

You might think a project like this would be a labor of love spanning a few months, especially considering this artisan has a day job. Even with fitting the work into his spare time, the whole thing consumed only 68 days. Since this wasn’t his first rodeo, he’s probably already figured out all the difficult parts of creating a wooden scale vehicle like this.

Of course, the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail is one of the most exclusive modern cars in existence. Selling for about $25 million, the automaker has said it is “the most ambitious motor car ever created.” That’s quite the statement from a company which has a reputation for going over the top on just about everything it does.

The video of this Rolls-Royce build being crafted was posted by the artisan’s YouTube channel, called ND Woodworking Art. He’s incredibly talented, making all kinds of small classic and exotic cars, tanks, smartphones, and firearms out of reclaimed wood.

Story continues

Check out the video of the process for yourself.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.