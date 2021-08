Dad-to-be crushed in front of pregnant wife in fatal road rage scuffle, Texas cops say

A Texas man was crushed to death in front of his pregnant wife Wednesday night, following a scuffle with another driver who rear-ended him, according to Houston police.

Investigators say the man was behind the wheel of a Honda Civic, with his wife riding in the passenger seat, when another driver in a Toyota Tundra crashed into the back of their car before 9 p.m. in southwest Houston, KHOU reported.

The husband, said to be in his 30s, got out and confronted the other man. ”Words were exchanged” at first, police told WOAI, but things quickly turned physical.

The two men got into a fistfight, the station reported, the Tundra driver still in the cab of his truck and the husband hanging on the side, throwing punches back and forth, police said.

Then, at some point during the fight, the truck driver is accused of hitting the gas, speeding about 100 yards down the road where he lost control, according to KTRK. The truck flipped onto its left side, where the other man was still holding on, and he was crushed.

His wife was physically unharmed but witnessed the traumatic scene unfold, outlets reported.

“She was obviously extremely upset,” police told WOAI. “Her husband is deceased on the road.”

The driver of the Tundra ran away from the scene and police are searching for him, KHOU reported.

No names of anyone involved have been released.

