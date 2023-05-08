Dad, Daddy or Pa? What your name for your father reveals about your class

Prince William

Cryptologists are baffled by Prince William’s tribute to his father, King Charles, which took place at Sunday’s Coronation concert. They are unable to crack it, though they have been working round the clock. Even the codebreakers in that cyberspace Bletchley called Twitter have been foxed. The Prince of Wales called his father “Pa”. Was he reverting to code for security reasons? In our 21st-century utopia, who speaks the word “Pa”? Surely it has succumbed with other undemocratic expressions, like “looking glass”, “wireless” and “gramophone”?

“Pa, we are all so proud of you” will doubtless be studied by cipher experts for days. Does it signal a Constitutional emergency? Has the Prime Minister been informed?

Prince William speaking at the Coronation concert on Sunday night - Chris Jackson/Getty

What it does prove is that the Royal family is undoubtedly posh. Long sneered at by the aristocracy as members of a nouveau German bourgeoisie, the Windsors have shown that they, too, can use language of immemorial antiquity. They have no truck with modern words like “Dad”, “Father” or even “Daddy”. And Heaven forbid if any of their offspring descended to “my old man” .

Is this a toff thing? This poses an almost unanswerable question. As a scholar of social codes, I can say with some authority that “Pa” or “Papa” is not usually used by people who go to comprehensives. In Tony Blair and David Cameron’s classless societies, the public use of words like “Pa” might have earned you a jail sentence. “Call me Dave” came from the “Dad” wing of the Tory Party. I have direct experience of this. One summer holiday in Italy in the 1990s, Cameron, who was staying nearby, visited us for dinner. He giggled excessively when I called my father “Daddy”.

I was educated privately at St Paul’s Girls’ School and most of us called our fathers “Daddy”. Actually, “Daddy” is an Americanism. All those oil barons in Dallas had “daddies”, including J R. Then there is Cole Porter’s standard “My heart belongs to Daddy”, though he had a different sort of daddy in mind; the non biological kind who gives young women minks.

Story continues

My father didn’t call his own father “Daddy”, though. He was born in 1917 and in those days, both the middle and upper classes called their fathers “Sir”, as a study of any British film of the 1930s bears out. In those days, “Pa” was viewed as an impertinent vulgarism, suited only to the lower middle classes.

David Cameron - DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS

“Papa” may seem a trifle Little Lord Fauntleroy, but it persists in elevated circles, including the Royal family. Princess Charlotte, who is eight, calls Prince William “Papa”, and did so on Sunday night when she saw him on stage, shouting “It’s Papa” in case we should have been in any doubt. I have met dukes who called their fathers “Papa,” though it seems to be a tribal thing. Some families, such as the Cavendishes, use “Fa”. But such is the complexity of our social system that William prefers ”Dad” when he speaks to his father-in-law, Michael Middleton. The Middletons, who are triumphantly middle class belong, like David Cameron, to the “Dad” tendency. It’s a matter of individual psychology, and the origins of these social codes are mired in the mists of time, like the Schleswig-Holstein question.

Prince William, according to royal experts, has always called Charles “Pa”, as has Prince Harry, though any words from him save “take me to Heathrow” are looking increasingly unlikely. But it is evident that “Dad” is gaining ground with all classes. This draws attention to the twilight world of those who still say “Pa”. Should Keir Starmer become prime minister, things will be even harder. Traditionally, members of the Labour Party do not call their fathers “Pa”, unless they are Anthony Wedgwood Benn. I doubt the adult Karl Marx made such poignant parental references when he was writing The Communist Manifesto.

So what is to become of the Pa-tisans? There has never been more pressure to conform to, and behave in accordance with a particular stereotype. This duress is unlikely to cease, and at some point “Pa” will become a word that dares not speak its name. The French revolutionaries took away the children of King Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette in order to “re-educate “ them in the speech and habits of the sans-culottes. I can’t see Sir Keir going that far, but future generations of Windsors are likely to sound rather different.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.