Dad-daughter duo raked in millions selling items stolen from Target and CVS, feds say

Tanasia Kenney
·2 min read

The father and daughter duo behind “a well-organized criminal enterprise” pocketed millions of dollars selling shoplifted items from big box retailers including Target, CVS, Kroger and other stores across Georgia, federal prosecutors say.

Robert “Mr. Bob” Whitley, 70, of Atlanta pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of interstate transportation of stolen property, and his daughter Noni Whitley, 46, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Georgia’s northern district.

Between 2011 and 2019, prosecutors said the Whitleys sold over $5 million worth of stolen goods via their online businesses Closeout Express and Essential Daily Discounts. The pair hired “professional boosters” to steal over-the-counter medications, toiletries and other personal care items, which were then resold below wholesale price.

The “boosters” were paid in cash after hauling what they plundered from stores including Target, CVS, Kroger, Publix and Walgreens to a Whitley-owned warehouse in southwest Atlanta, according to prosecutors.

That warehouse and several residences connected to the dad-daughter duo were raided by federal agents in November 2019.

“This is retail theft on a massive scale,” Acting U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said in a statement. “We will continue to work with retailers and manufacturers to combat organized retail crime that is made easier and more lucrative by the ease by which stolen product can be sold online.”

The shoplifted goods were mainly sold on the Closeout Express website, or via “online storefronts” such as Amazon Marketplace, or other e-commerce sites that allow third-party retailers to sell new and used items. Court documents show Robert and Noni Whitley raked in $3.5 million in sales from Amazon Marketplace alone.

Prosecutors said the pair also sold “hundreds of thousands of dollars” in stolen goods via Essential Daily Discounts.

“It was further part of the conspiracy that a residential property owned by [Robert] Whitley ... in East Point, Georgia, was used to sort, store, and clean the stolen retail product,” federal prosecutors wrote.

Under the National Stolen Property Act of 1934, knowingly trafficking stolen goods valued at $5,000 or more is a crime punishable by a fine or up to 10 years in prison.

Robert and Noni Whitley are scheduled to be sentenced July 28, prosecutors said.

‘Sugar momma’ promised man weekly allowance. He lost $20,000 instead, watchdog says

Fake Walmart worker leaves store with over a dozen iPhones, Georgia cops say

South Carolina man swindled $450,000 from Lowe’s buying pricey lawn mowers, feds say

Recommended Stories

  • Nevada fugitive caught in Mexico after 27 years on the run

    Samuel Gallardo had been on the run since his 1994 escape from the Nevada Department of Corrections, according to the U.S. Marshals Service

  • Scoop: Hotels back out of housing migrant families

    At the last minute, four hotels in Texas and Arizona backed out of agreements to house around 600 migrant family members amid growing border-crossing numbers and swirling political debates over immigration, Axios has learned.Why it matters: The nonprofit Endeavors has already secured new hotels to fulfill its $87 million contract with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Still, the last-minute changes underscore the logistical and political hurdles to finding space for the increasing numbers of migrant families and children illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Three hotels under the Endeavors contract started housing migrant families earlier this month. The accommodations are expected to hold roughly 600 migrants altogether. A Woodspring Suites, a Hampton Inn by Hilton, a Microtel by Wyndham and a Best Western were slated to open up more space for migrant families starting April 30, but backed out and now the deadline has been pushed back, according to sources familiar with the situation.The big picture: In addition to the $87 million contract with ICE, Endeavors also signed a contract with a Department of Health and Human Services agency to help house unaccompanied minors, which is worth up to $530 million, as Axios first reported.The Texas nonprofit hired a Biden transition official shortly before the non-bid contracts were signed.What they're saying: “The families that come into ICE custody will be housed in a manner consistent with legal requirements for the safety and well-being of children and their parents or guardians," an ICE spokesperson said in a statement when asked for comment.The spokesperson added that families are generally in custody less than 72 hours for processing and settling on conditions for their release. An Endeavors spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.This isn't the first time hotels have been caught in a political firestorm for holding migrants.Just last year, the Trump administration used several hotels owned by Hilton, Marriott and Choice Hotels International for hundreds of unaccompanied minors before they were expelled back to their home countries under a coronavirus-related public health order, as the AP then reported.Hilton released a statement following early reports in 2020 saying they "expect all Hilton properties to reject business" that would use a hotel for detention.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • She faked negative COVID test to get to Virgin Islands, cops say. Now she’s in jail

    Visitors to the islands must submit negative COVID test results before they can enter.

  • Mexico plans 17 shelters for children on southern border

    Mexico said Wednesday it is planning to set up 17 shelters for underage migrants along the country’s southern border, as well as some along the northern border with the United States, amid a wave of child migrants coming from Central America. The shelters will largely be set and run by Mexico’s child welfare agency, which may use some of its own existing day care centers or other facilities. “We have decided to strengthen actions on the southern border, it is better to take precuationary measures on the southern border, to protect children,” the president said.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell - live: Socialite is called ‘courageous’ and ‘tough’ by lawyers as she pleads not guilty

    Follow the latest updates from the courtroom

  • The ex-convict's tale: Germany's role in Wirecard scandal under microscope

    In February 2019, after a steep drop in Wirecard's share price, German authorities launched criminal probes into short-sellers and journalists who had accused the company of fraud, and banned investors from betting against the company. Documents seen by Reuters show for the first time that the only independent information - beyond Wirecard's representations - received by Munich prosecutors who launched the criminal probes was a third-hand account of events from a convicted money launderer, Daniel James Harris. The rationale that led to the decisions of prosecutors and regulators to launch the criminal probes and short-selling ban, and whether they were overzealous in supporting Wirecard, are central issues being investigated by a parliamentary inquiry into the company's collapse in Germany's biggest post-war fraud scandal.

  • DOJ considers charging Chauvin for alleged 2017 assault of Black teen

    Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the murder of George Floyd and his legal troubles may not yet be over. The DOJ may go after him on federal charges in Floyd’s murder and allegedly kneeling on a Black teen’s neck, according to ABC News. A jury convicted Chauvin on Tuesday of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death after kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes.

  • Ex-Arizona official gets more prison time in adoption scheme

    A former Arizona politician could serve up to 15 years in prison for operating an illegal adoption scheme involving women from the Marshall Islands after he was given his third sentence Wednesday in Utah. Paul Petersen had already been ordered to serve 11 years in prison in Arizona and Arkansas. Utah Judge Linda M. Jones sentenced him to 1-15 years under Utah's judicial rules that set a sentencing range and leave it up to the parole board to decide now long a person actually serves.

  • EU agency says people should get 2nd dose of AstraZeneca too

    The European Medicines Agency said Friday that people who have received a first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine should get the second one too, despite the rare risk of blood clots that have been linked to the shot. In new guidance, the EU drug regulator said people should continue to get the second AstraZeneca dose four to 12 weeks after their first shot. It said it wasn't known whether the risk of a rare blood clot after a second dose might be different than that engendered by the first shot.

  • Covid-19: Delhi hospitals run out of oxygen supplies

    Hospitals are overwhelmed in the Indian capital, with the majority of intensive care beds occupied.

  • Trans advocates breathe sigh of relief as Manhattan stops prosecuting sex work

    Nearly 11 percent of transgender people reported having participated in the sex trade, according to the 2015 National Transgender Discrimination Survey.

  • British regulator says AstraZeneca COVID shot clots rise to 168

    Britain's medicines regulator on Thursday said there had been 168 major blood clots following a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, a rate of 7.9 clots per million doses, a jump in incidence from the previous week's figure. This was up from the 100 cases reported last week, when the overall case incidence was 4.9 per million doses. There has been scrutiny of the AstraZeneca vaccine on the issue of the very rare clots and some countries, including Britain, have recommended that only people over a certain age get the shot.

  • For the 1st time in history an Air Force general will face court-martial

    Gen. Arnold Bunch, the commander of the Air Force Material Command, announced Wednesday that Maj. Gen. William Cooley of the AFMC is headed to court-martial on a sexual assault charge. The decision marks the first time an Air Force general has faced such a trial, Military.com reports. Bunch said "this was not a decision made lightly," but he believes it was the right call after reviewing "all of the evidence from the investigation" and a preliminary hearing. Cooley, the former head of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, has been accused of making "unwanted sexual advances by kissing and touching a female victim," who is not a service member or Defense Department employee, in August 2018, Military.com reports. A charge sheet from last November obtained by Military.com provided more specific details about the off-duty incident, including the accusation that Cooley kissed the woman on the mouth without her consent. Read more at Military.com. More stories from theweek.comCNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveats7 cartoons about Derek Chauvin being found guiltyJoe Manchin lives on a boat in Washington — and protesters are reportedly headed there

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom declares drought emergency in two counties

    California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) declared an emergency executive order for two counties Wednesday, in order to accelerate the response to drought conditions affecting the northern part of the state. Why it matters: California is in the second year of drought conditions, and the state is bracing for another potentially devastating fire season. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Newsom has been under pressure from some quarters to declare a statewide drought emergency. But the administration favors a more targeted approach," the Los Angeles Times noted. Details: The emergency order applies to Mendocino and Sonoma counties, but could be expanded to other parts of the state if conditions call for it, Newsom said at a press conference Wednesday.The declaration allows the state to move more quickly to regulate water usage in the state as well as to "accelerate funding for water supply enhancement."Newsom warned that drought problems are not unique to California, adding that "drought conditions persist across the West coast of the United States."The big picture: The National Climate Task Force briefed White House officials Wednesday about drought conditions on the West Coast.The task force warned of the economic and communal costs of drought-caused wildfires and discussed conservation investments that can improve drought resilience, the White House said. Go deeper: Drought stokes fears of severe fire season in WestMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Chauvin was convicted but we still need to transform policing: former NAACP president

    Former NAACP President Ben Jealous says Black people are "canaries in the coal mine" when it comes to authoritarian police in America.

  • ‘We tried to stop it’: Trump officials reveal what really happened with bleach-gate on its year anniversary

    ‘I lost, and it went how it did,’ says one former aide

  • Australia resists calls for tougher climate targets

    The country remains out of step with other major nations by refusing to commit to deeper emissions cuts.

  • ‘I’m not your food’: Jogger films himself being chased by ‘hungry bear’ through national park

    ‘Hey, no! I don’t care if you’re hungry. I’m not your food,’ says runner as bear follows him

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls AOC a ‘scared little girl’ as she badgers her to debate Green New Deal

    Controversial Republican says New York progressive ‘doesn’t know anything about the economy or economics’

  • Donald Trump says LeBron James is ‘racist’ and dividing the United States

    NBA star says he deleted Ma’Khia Bryant tweet because it was ‘being used to create more hate’