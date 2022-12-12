Dad delivering mail is fatally shot in Wisconsin, family says. ‘It’s Earth-shattering’

Aundre Cross was delivering mail when he was shot and killed in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to local news reports.

Now his family wants answers in the Dec. 9 killing.

“He can’t watch his kids open presents on Christmas,” niece Corneisha Mitchell told WITI. “That’s extremely hard. It’s Earth-shattering.”

Cross worked for the U.S. Postal Service and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it wants “justice for the tragic homicide of Letter Carrier Aundre Cross just as much as the city of Milwaukee writ large.”

The Postal Inspectors are partnering with the FBI and the Milwaukee Police Department in the investigation of the fatal shooing of Cross.

The letter carrier was in the 5000 block of N. 65th Street when he was killed at about 4:40 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, police said. A silver Audi Q5 SUV with tinted windows was identified as the suspect vehicle.

Police said surveillance cameras recorded a man as he got out of the SUV and walked off camera, according to WITI. One gunshot was heard before the man ran back to the vehicle.

A suspect has not been identified, police said, and they “should be considered armed and dangerous.”

1/4 The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Milwaukee Police Department, along with other state and federal partners, continue to pour resources into this investigation. Postal Inspectors want justice pic.twitter.com/9stpTnCB2c — USPIS - Chicago (@USPIS_CHI) December 12, 2022

Family, friends and coworkers — and those who knew Cross, 44, as their mailman — are mourning his death.

“He was a person that could light up the room,” Owner Michelle Pitts of New Pitts Mortuary told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “When he walked in to deliver our mail, he would literally light the funeral home up because he was always so jolly. He was a man that loved God with everything in him. He was going to make sure he left some type of biblical message with you.”

Story continues

Sherry Adams lives on the mail route Cross worked, TMJ4 reported, and she said he was like family to her.

“He touched so many lives, so many, and we as a community we are hurting really, really bad,” she told the outlet. “It’s going to take us a while to move past this.”

Colleague and friend Melissa Carter said Cross “came to work every day with a smile on his face,” according to WISN.

Co-worker Jyfena Brown said he was a “joyful” man with a beautiful wife and children.

“Imagine how they feel, two weeks before Christmas,” she told the TV station.

Brother Cornelius Mitchell said the dad “doesn’t deserve this.”

“He prays for everyone,” Mitchell told WITI. “Always smiles, he’s a good person. We do not deserve this.”

If you have any information about the fatal shooting, authorities ask you to call the Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455. Calls are confidential.

“The Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect(s) responsible for this heartless act,” officials said.

Postal carrier mauled by 5 dogs after vehicle breaks down in rural Florida, cops say

Pregnant postal carrier stabbed with butcher knife while delivering mail, feds say

Man kidnapped, robbed USPS workers to steal packages, feds say. He’s prison bound