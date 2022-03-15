Dad dies 6 months after daughter coated his body in drain cleaner, Michigan cops say

An 18-year-old woman accused of pouring chemicals on her dad in October has been charged with murder after he died from his injuries, Michigan cops say.

Megan Joyce Imirowicz was arrested for a second time last week with the amended charges in her father’s death. She was originally charged with domestic violence and assault with intent to do great bodily harm but was released from jail on bond, according to Michigan State Police.

The father, whose identity has not been publicly disclosed, suffered chemical burns on his “head, torso and extremities” when his daughter threw lye powder and water at him, McClatchy News reported. The alleged attack left the father unconscious, and he was later found by a neighbor.

Police have not stated the reasoning behind the daughter’s alleged actions. The father had been hospitalized since the attack before he died last week, state police said.

When water is added to lye, it can react violently and cause burning of skin, damage to eyes and harm to lungs, according to Sciencing.com. Lye powder is commonly used as a drain cleaner.

Jail records show Imirowicz was booked into the Oakland County Jail on Saturday, March 11, and she remains in custody with no bond.

