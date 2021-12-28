Dad dies after flying into windshield when drunk teen son crashes, Tennessee cops say

A unlicensed teen who was driving while intoxicated has been charged with killing his dad, after their vehicle ran off the road and crashed, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department in Tennessee.

It happened at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, on a five-lane highway in north Nashville, officials said.

“The 17-year-old was driving a Toyota Camry inbound in the 1300 block of S. Dickerson Pike when the car left the roadway and struck a utility pole,” police said in a news release.

“His father ... was riding in the back seat and was not wearing a seat belt. He was fatally injured after impacting the windshield.”

The deceased passenger was identified as Francisco Camaja-Taperia, 52, of Madison, officials said. Madison is a suburb of northeast Nashville.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.

The teen’s identity was not released because he is a minor.

“The 17-year-old smelled strongly of alcohol and admitted to drinking earlier,” police said. “Both he and a front seat passenger were wearing seat belts and were not seriously hurt.”

The teen has been “charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication, vehicular assault and driving without a license.” He was booked into a juvenile detention facility.

Investigators did not report where the three had been earlier in the morning or where they were going when the vehicle crashed.

Teens can get a learner’s permit at age 15 in Tennessee, and an Intermediate Restricted License at 16. A full driver’s license is only available to people over 18.

