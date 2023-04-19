Dad dies after he’s found with stab wounds, Texas cops say. Son charged with murder

When officers responded to a call at a Texas home, a 31-year-old man came out of the house and surrendered, according to police.

That was at about 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.

The officers then entered the home, where they found Jesse Rivera Jr., 51, “suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds and blunt-force trauma to the head,” the Austin Police Department said in a Facebook post.

He died at the southeast Austin home, according to the April 17 news release.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and interviewed Jesse Anthony Rivera, the 31-year-old who surrendered upon police arrival.

“Investigators believe that Jesse Anthony Rivera struck his father in the head with a blunt object several times, then stabbed him, causing his death,” police said.

The son was arrested and charged with murder, authorities said.

The department did not share who called police to the home or a motive for the killing.

“You left us all too soon,” one person shared on a digital tribute wall for the father. “I love you forever! Etched in my heart is the smile of a happy, vibrant, little boy, running down the street to say your hello’s as we, my family and i, got to your house for a visit, in a whirlwind you were off to go bring your neighborhood friends. You were but 6, 7 years young. I will forever carry your smile in my heart, Jesse!!!”

This is the city’s 22nd homicide of 2023.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

Dad of ‘six beautiful children’ killed at Georgia home, family says. Couple charged

Son had father killed at McDonald’s drive-thru after he survived other attacks, feds say

Man kills ex-fiancée’s mom and uncle on video call with her, Michigan officials say