Dad dies snorkeling with family after passenger sees him ‘floating face down,’ cops say

A man from Wisconsin died while snorkeling with his family in the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to authorities.

Thomas St. John, 78, went snorkeling with his wife and son on a charter boat at Maho Bay, St. John island, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department said in a Jan. 19 news release.

After a few minutes of snorkeling, the 78-year-old was spotted by a boat passenger “floating face down,” police said. Multiple passengers helped pull him from the water onto the boat.

People attempted to resuscitate the unresponsive man, officials said. The boat brought him back to the island and an ambulance transported him to a hospital.

The 78-year-old died soon after arriving back on the island, police said. Officials say he drowned.

Police are investigating the incident, per the release.

Maho Bay is along the northern coast of St. John, an island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

