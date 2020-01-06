Dad dropping off child leads to security scare at Michigan airport, police say

Security screenings at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport were delayed on Sunday after a security breach, police say.





A father arrived at the airport around 5 p.m. to drop off his child at the North Terminal, police say, according to WDIV. The age of the child, traveling as an unaccompanied minor, has not been reported.

Officials say the father moved a barricade from in front of a closed metal detector and then walked through with the child without being screened, according to the outlet.





The father and his child were found by airport police after TSA officers noticed the security breach, according to WXYZ. The child was taken back to the security checkpoint for screening and the father was taken into custody, according to the outlet.

Officials say the father was likely given a citation before being released, the Detroit News reported.

Security screenings in North Terminal were briefly delayed before resuming around 5:30 p.m., police said, according to the outlet.

Entering a boarding area without submitting to the proper screening can carry a fine of up to $4,100, the Transportation Security Administration says.