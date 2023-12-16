‘My dad was everything to me’: Woman mourns father’s death after South Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A daughter is trying to answer the question “why” while preparing to bury her father, who died following a shooting at a South Nashville apartment complex earlier this week.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 57-year-old Jesus Manuel Sigala was found with a gunshot wound to his head in the driver’s seat of a red GMC pickup truck after a shooting was reported around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11 in the parking lot of Covenant Crossing Apartments along Thompson Lane.

“My dad was everything to me, my dad raised me,” said Emma Sigala as she held back her tears. “I don’t care where I was at, or what I was going through, my dad was there for me.”

Emma and her father talked that very day, which is why the shooting came as such a shock.

“Never did I think that he had got shot dead, and they told me that he had been shot in the head and that I needed to head down to Vanderbilt,” cried Emma.

Authorities said Jesus was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in “extremely critical condition.” However, just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12, police announced Jesus died at the hospital from his injuries.

Jesus Sigala (Courtesy: Emma Sigala)

“They told me that he had two injuries, and that they didn’t think he was going to survive,” Emma recalled about the phone call she received that day. “There are so many things going through my head, and I want answers because I don’t feel like that he deserved this. I don’t think nobody deserved this.”

A witness said someone in a small, light-colored, four-door vehicle fired shots at Jesus’ truck while he was backing into a parking space, according to investigators.

However, instead of focusing on how her father died, Emma likes to think about how he lived.

“He was very kind, very kind,” she said, describing the qualities she’s missed. “His advice and him being there for me no matter what, he didn’t judge me.”

Emma created a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral, hoping others would understand why she wanted to give her father a proper burial.

“If I had the money to do his funeral and everything, I would not ask anybody for nothing, but I’m asking you guys if you can help with whatever is in your heart to help us,” she said.

Anyone with additional information about Monday morning’s deadly shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

