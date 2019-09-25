LA businessman sentenced to 4 months in prison for paying $250K to get son into USC as water polo recruit

BOSTON – Devin Sloane, a Los Angles business executive, was sentenced Tuesday to four months in prison for paying $250,000 to get his son accepted into the University of Southern California as a fake water polo recruit.

He is the second parent to be sentenced in Boston federal court in the nation's college admissions scandal after actress Felicity Huffman received 14 days in prison this month.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani also sentenced Sloane to two years of supervised release, 500 hours of community service and a $95,000 fine.

"Just because you’re a good person doesn’t mean you don’t commit a crime when you do those things," Talwani said. “I come back to the action you took in bribing a college official. Bribing a college official is a serious crime. You are not a repeat player, but what you did involved your child."

Sloane, 53, is the founder and CEO of waterTALENT, a water treatment company. The judge ordered him to report to prison Dec. 3.

Sloane and his team of attorneys declined to comment leaving the courthouse.

The longer prison term for Sloane compared to Huffman means parents who took part in the recruitment plot rather than the testing scam could be in line for tougher sentences. Parents made larger payments to Rick Singer, the admissions scheme's mastermind, to participate in the recruitment plot, which guaranteed a seat at a college or university.

Federal prosecutors had recommended that Sloane receive one year and a day in prison in addition to a $75,000 fine and 12 months of supervised release. Sloane's lawyers said he should be sentenced to 2,000 hours of community service instead of prison and proposed he launch and oversee a Special Olympics initiative at independent schools.

The judge rejected that idea, noting that Sloane has an exemplary record of community service. "I think those are very good characteristics," she said. "But I don’t understand how it’s punitive."

"I don’t think that independent school children is the focus of this case," Talwani said when Sloane's lead attorney, Nathan Hochman, suggested the proposal could be a way to help students harmed in the college admission case. "That’s about as tone-deaf as I’ve heard."

'Are parents doing this for their children or their own status?'

In a deal with prosecutors, Sloane pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

Sloane choked up addressing the judge Tuesday and apologized to his family and the judge. “There are no words to justify my behavior," he said, adding that he takes "complete responsibility" for his actions.

"Some people see this as a case of privilege and arrogance. In my heart and soul, I wanted what was best for my son. I now realize this was the antitheses of that."

But Talwani pushed back, making a statement about the entire admissions scandal.

“I find that’s at issue in all of these cases. It’s not basic care-taking for your child. It’s not getting your child food or clothing. It’s not even getting your child an education. It’s getting your child into a college that you call ‘exclusive.’”

"Are they doing this for their children or their own status?”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Rosen argued Sloane’s conduct was “far more egregious” than Huffman’s, noting he paid “17 times the bribe amount” to Singer. Rosen argued Sloane did not accept responsibility like Huffman did.

“Huffman has owned her criminal activity, while the defendant attacked the victim and blamed others,” Rosen said.

He argued Sloane's proposal for significant community service would not be available to the poor and middle class.

“Make no mistake, he is using his wealth to attempt to buy his way out of jail,” Rosen said. “Prison is necessary here as a great leveler between rich and poor, and that’s why the defendant is doing everything possible here to avoid it.”