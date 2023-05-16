Dad finds accused pedophile hiding in 13-year-old daughter’s closet, Illinois cops say

An Illinois man is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl at her home in Rockford while her father was under the same roof, officials say.

Junsuk Park, a 39-year-old Naperville man, is facing multiple criminal sex charges after targeting and sexually abusing the teen during the summer, according to a probable cause statement filed May 12.

Park met the victim on Snapchat, posing as a 16-year-old boy named “James” with the username “nighttimesensei,” the document said.

After a series of sexually explicit conversations, Park eventually sneaked into the girl’s bedroom through a window and raped her, according to the document. This happened at least twice, officials said.

The second time, the girl’s father caught him hiding in her bedroom closet at about 4 a.m. Aug. 1, investigators said.

Park ran from the home and drove away in a Toyota Prius before police arrived, but the father was able to provide a description of the man and his vehicle, according to investigators.

Police spoke with the girl and reviewed text conversations between her and Park. They also found items Park left at the home during his first visit, including napkins, rubber gloves, and a used condom, investigators said.

The girl identified Park during a photo lineup, the document said.

Park is charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, court records show.

He is scheduled to be arraigned June 29.

McClatchy News has reached out to Park’s attorney for comment.

