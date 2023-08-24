Dad finds ‘disturbing’ videos of his toddler on girlfriend’s phone, Oklahoma cops say

An Oklahoma father showed up at a local police department to report a “disturbing” discovery, authorities said.

The “distraught” man said he had found images of his young daughter on his girlfriend’s phone, Stillwater police said after meeting with the dad on Aug. 22.

The dad reported he had recently met the woman from Midwest City online, and they started a relationship.

The girlfriend — identified by authorities as 19-year-old Ashlee Cheatham — then moved in with him, according to a Stillwater Police Department news release shared on Facebook.

While Cheatham was sleeping, the parent said he scrolled through her phone and found “disturbing images and videos” of his 3-year-old daughter, according to the release.

Investigators later met with Cheatham and arrested her at the home, police said.

She was booked into jail on charges of sexual abuse of a child under 12, making or distributing types of obscene material or child pornography, possession of marijuana and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Midwest City, part of the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, is about 70 miles southwest of Stillwater.

