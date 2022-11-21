Dad finds son shot to death in his bedroom after hearing gunshots, Texas deputies say

A father was at home with his son in another bedroom when he heard gunfire, according to authorities in Texas.

His son, a man in his 20s, had been killed, KRIV reported. His name has not been released.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Channelview home, east of Houston, after the dad called 911 at about 12:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21, KTRK reported.

Investigators learned the man killed was in his room with a friend when his dad heard the shooting, according to KHOU. That friend left before deputies arrived.

“Right now, we’re trying to talk to the family and figure out who that (friend) is and get his information so we can speak to him,” Sgt. Sidney Miller told KTRK. “At this point, we don’t have a motive.”

McClatchy News reached out to the sheriff’s office for additional information.

An investigation is ongoing.

Seven shot when gunfire erupts over dice game, leaving one dead, Mississippi cops say

Man fatally shoots alleged carjacker at gas station, cops say. He faces murder charge

Student shot during school drill when officer’s gun accidentally fires, IN officials say