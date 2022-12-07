Dad found dead in car weeks after son reported him missing in Tennessee, police say

A dad who was reported missing by his son weeks ago was found dead in his car, Tennessee police say.

A body found inside a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500 on Monday, Dec. 5, was identified as Jason Spencer, who had been missing for weeks, the Clarksville Police Department said in a Dec. 7 Facebook post.

The 49-year-old was last seen leaving his son’s home in his car on Nov. 9 at about 3 a.m., police said in a Nov. 23 post. His son reported him missing five days later on Nov. 14.

Police said Spencer did not have his wallet, had not accessed his money and his phone was turned off.

Police did not say how or where Spencer’s car and body were found. The department did not immediately request McClatchy News’ request for comment.

Officials do not suspect foul play, police said.

Clarksville is about 50 miles northwest of Nashville.

