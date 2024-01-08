Dad found dead in creek days after crash, Texas family says. ‘Our hearts are broken’

A father of two who went missing after his crashed car was discovered empty has been found dead, his Texas family said.

Logan Jacinto, 40, was involved in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday, Jan. 2, when his car slammed into a guardrail, according to the nonprofit group The Missing Truth. A witness saw Jacinto run from the Kaufman County crash scene, and he was reported missing by his wife the following day.

It’s believed that Jacinto ran from the crash scene because of a head injury or trauma, his mother told WFAA.

By Friday, the search for Jacinto became a recovery mission, KDFW reported.

“We are not giving up on him,” his sister Sydonia Jacinto told KDFW at the time. “It’s been very heavy for us knowing that our brother is out there.”

His body was ultimately found at 2 p.m. Sunday, five days after he went missing, according to a GoFundMe.

The discovery was made by Jacinto’s brother, who located his body “in a creek less than a half a mile away from the crash site,” KTVT reported.

“My brother, the one who jumped in, he’s not processing it,” Sydonia Jacinto told KTVT. “It hasn’t hit him completely and he was like, ‘I jumped in there sis, I pulled him out of the water. I gave him a kiss and told him I love you.”

Logan Jacinto was a married father who worked as an electrician for the City of Dallas, WFAA reported.

“Our hearts are broken right now,” his mother, Rosie Jacinto, told the station.

Kaufman County is a part of the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.

