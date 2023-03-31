Dad out of gas walks his kids to median before he’s hit and killed, Michigan cops say

A father had likely ran out of gas on a Michigan highway before he was hit and killed as his two young children were nearby, police say.

Michigan State Police troopers said they were called to the fatal crash on US-131 in Grand Rapids shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday, March 30.

Investigators found a 49-year-old Grand Rapids man who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a thread of tweets from Michigan State Police Sixth District.

“It is believed that he ran out of gas and exited his vehicle with his 5- and 7-year-old children,” authorities said. “He walked them to the median and attempted to go back to the vehicle when he was struck.”

An investigation is ongoing.

“This is a sorrowful reminder that if your vehicle becomes disabled on the freeway, please stay inside your vehicle until help arrives,” police said.

Driver tries to help woman they hit with car, TN cops say. Then she’s run over again

6-year-old dies days after crash with driver fleeing cops kills his mom, CA police say

Four men killed changing flat tire when tractor-trailer hits them, Tennessee cops say