Dad gets anonymous call that leads officers to missing son’s body, Michigan cops say

An 18-year-old who was weeks away from joining the National Guard was found shot and killed in a vacant apartment, Michigan police say.

The discovery of Jacob Hills’ body came two days after he did not return home after going to a party in Detroit with his friends, Detroit Police Commander Michael McGinnis said in a news briefing streamed by WJBK on Monday, July 25.

Family members tracked his phone and located his vehicle in Dearborn Heights, but the recent graduate of Grand Blanc High School was nowhere to be found. A missing persons report was filed with the Dearborn Heights Police Department on Sunday, McGinnis said.

Later that day, the teen’s father received a phone call from an anonymous source, who said Hills was in the basement of a vacant apartment building in Detroit, the police commander said.

The 18-year-old’s body was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds inside the building at 3 a.m. Monday, McGinnis said.

“They found my son in a pool of blood. They stole his shoes off of his feet,” Sadie Hills told WXYZ.

An AR-15 he received as a graduation gift was also gone. according to WDIV. His mother believes he was lured to the location as a way to steal his gun and graduation money, WDIV reported.

Police did not release any information about a suspect or suspects.

”I know for certain he was here for a party. What occurred from that point until where we are now, these are the answers we need to get for the family,” McGinnis said.

Grand Blanc Community Schools said in a statement to WNEM that Hills graduated with honors from the high school earlier this year and had enlisted in the National Guard.

At a vigil Monday for the teen, his best friend told WJRT that Hills was “just the kindest, nicest person you could think of.”

“He was the ultimate giver,” Larry Holliday III told WJRT. “He didn’t expect anything from you.”

17-year-old known for his ‘infectious smile’ is shot and killed in SUV, Ohio cops say

Man fires 15 shots into Pennsylvania bar and kills 21-year-old woman, cops say

18-year-old dies after being stabbed in high school bathroom, Texas cops say