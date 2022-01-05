Dad of girl missing for 2 years is arrested, NH cops say. FBI joins the search for her

Where is Harmony Montgomery? Police in New Hampshire only recently launched a search for the 7-year-old after finding out she has been missing for two years.

Now, police announced they’ve arrested Harmony’s dad on Jan. 4 as the FBI joined the search for her.

“The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning,” Manchester police first wrote on Twitter of the child’s disappearance on Dec. 31 after receiving a new report about her missing. She hasn’t been seen since late 2019.

Manchester Police received a report this week that Harmony Montgomery has not been seen since late 2019. The circumstances surrounding this prolonged absence are very concerning and are being thoroughly investigated. pic.twitter.com/WdOEF8X2Uz — Manchester NH Police (@mht_nh_police) December 31, 2021

Adam Montgomery, 31, was arrested on a charge of second-degree felony assault related to his 2019 conduct againstHarmony, who was then 5-years-old, police wrote Jan. 5 on Facebook.

“Although an arrest has been made, the search for Harmony continues,” authorities said.

Adam Montgomery is also charged with two misdemeanors for endangering the welfare of a child related to his daughter and one misdemeanor related to interference with custody, according to the news release.

“Help us find this little girl. Someone knows something, do what is right and call in,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg urged at a news conference on Jan. 3. Aldenberg didn’t say who reported the girl as missing.

There is a $33,000 reward for information regarding Harmony’s disappearance, police and the FBI in Boston, Massachusetts said. Additionally there is a dedicated tip line that can be called or texted at 603-203-6060.

Can you help us locate 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery who was last seen in the fall of 2019? Today, @mht_nh_police announced that the reward for information has increased to $33,000. You can submit tips by calling or texting 603-203-6060. pic.twitter.com/SPxlmpbIsj — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) January 5, 2022

Harmony is described by police as being roughly 4-feet tall, 50 pounds and having blonde hair and blue eyes.She’s blind in her right eye and likely wearing glasses.

“We have to operate on the assumption that she is alive and well somewhere,” Aldenberg said, noting that she was last seen in October 2019 in Manchester.

Adam Montgomery was due to appear in court Jan. 5 virtually for an arraignment, according to the news release.

McClatchy News has reached out to authorities for further information.

