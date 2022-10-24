Dad of girl missing since 2019 is charged in her death, New Hampshire officials say

The father of Harmony Montgomery — a girl last seen alive when she was 5 years old in 2019 — has been charged in her death, officials in New Hampshire announced on Monday, Oct. 24.

This comes after the FBI joined the search for her in January, when she was still considered missing and potentially alive, McClatchy News reported. However, the search turned into a homicide investigation in August, according to NBC News.

Adam Montgomery, 32, of New Hampshire, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office said in a news release.

He is accused of repeatedly hitting Harmony in the head in December 2019, causing her death, officials said. It was not specified whether her body was found.

Adam Montgomery also faces a falsifying physical evidence charge “for purposely altering, destroying, concealing, or removing” his daughter’s body sometime between December 2019 and March 2020, according to the release. Other charges include abuse of a corpse and tampering with witnesses or informants.

Attorney information for Adam Montgomery was not immediately available.

“Today, I do want to again express my deepest sympathies to Harmony’s family, friends and loved ones,” Formella said during a news conference, according to WMUR 9. “We understand that today’s news, while significant for purposes of this investigation, is yet another difficult moment for those who loved Harmony and those who have followed this case.”

Harmony’s mom, Crystal Sorey, first reported her daughter missing in November 2021 and told Manchester police that her ex, Adam Montgomery, had custody over the girl, according to an affidavit, McClatchy News reported.

She said she hadn’t seen Harmony since Easter 2019 and told investigators “both she and Adam had past issues with substance abuse.”

Sorey said she made several unsuccessful attempts in 2021 to locate Adam Montgomery and her daughter, court documents said.

Manchester police began contacting Adam Montgomery’s family, and his brother, Michael Montgomery, “raised concern” for Harmony’s welfare and told investigators that his brother had been physically abusive toward his niece, according to the affidavit.

Kayla Montgomery, Harmony’s stepmother, was arrested in September in connection with the girl’s disappearance, according to The Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Adam Montgomery is due in court for an arraignment on Oct. 25, the release said.

“I ask that in memory of Harmony, that we all make every effort to do something nice for a child today,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said during a news conference, according to WMUR 9. “I know of no other way to respect and honor this innocent and defenseless child than to extend an act of kindness to another child in her memory.”

