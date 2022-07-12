Dad gives baby deadly dose of sleep medicine while mom’s at work, Massachusetts cops say

A father is accused of giving his baby boy a deadly dose of adult sleep medicine while the mother was at work, Massachusetts prosecutors said.

Authorities tracked the former Amherst resident down in Maryland after a grand jury indicted him on July 7 in connection with his infant son’s 2019 death, according to a July 11 news release from the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office. A nationwide arrest warrant was issued for the man.

Now Isaac Villalobos, 35, is facing charges including manslaughter and assault and battery on a child causing substantial injury following a three-year investigation, the office said. He is also known by another name, Angel Carattini-Rivera.

On Sept. 15, 2019, Villalobos’ 4-month-old died at 1:30 a.m. after he was given the lethal dose of sleep medicine through a baby syringe, prosecutors said. When the medicine was administered, the baby’s mother was confirmed to be at work.

At the time, Villalobos lived in an Amherst home with the baby’s mother and her children, the release said.

The baby died from “acute doxylamine intoxication,” the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner found, according to prosecutors.

Villalobos is waiting to be extradited from Maryland and due in Hampshire Superior Court for an arraignment, the release said.

Amherst is roughly 95 miles west of Boston.

Letter found at hotel helps identify baby found dead in tire in 2019, Missouri cops say

Baby’s remains were ‘thrown away’ before parents could bury their child, lawsuit says

Crying baby, toddlers found locked inside a hot car outside of Walmart, NJ cops say

3-month-old baby dies after he’s left in dad’s minivan for hours, Pennsylvania cops say