Dad helps son try to kill woman they accused of shooting at grandpa’s home, cops say

An Indiana father and son were arrested after police say the son tried to kill a woman they accused of shooting at a family member’s house, police told news outlets.

Khalil McCraney, 19, is charged with attempted murder, and his father, Tyjuan McCraney, 44, is charged with aiding, inducing or causing attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, according to the Star Press.

Khalil McCraney was arrested after authorities say he was seen on surveillance footage shooting up a car with a woman inside around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 2 in Muncie, WXIN reported.

The woman was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital to be treated, police said, according to WTHR.

When police interviewed Khalil McCraney, he told officers the woman shot at his grandfather’s house twice in one day. He said after the second shooting, he and his father got in the car and his father drove to the woman’s apartment, WTHR reported.

Once at the apartment complex, Khalil McCraney said he grabbed a semi-automatic rifle that belonged to his father and began shooting, police told WXIN.

Initially, Khalil McCraney said he shot in self-defense because he “got scared,” but officials questioned that, saying that in the surveillance footage, the shooting looked like an ambush, the Star Press reported.

Tyjuan McCraney confirmed to police that he was the one who drove to the woman’s apartment. He said when they got there, his son told him, “Imma take care of this now,” according to WTHR.

Officials said neither Tyjuan or Khalil McCraney reported to police that their family member’s home had been shot, WXIN reported.

“Instead, they took actions into their own hands and attempted to carry out the murder of this female victim,” police said, according to the Star Press.

