Dad hits $1.3 million jackpot just as he was calling it quits, Arizona casino says

A husband and father walked out of an Arizona casino about $1.3 million richer after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, officials said.

Rigoberto Munoz, of Mesa, Arizona, was “just about to leave” the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Scottsdale around 8 p.m. Wednesday before sitting down at the Dollar Wheel of Fortune slot machine, according to a news release from the casino.

Wow, Wow, Wow, We have a BIG JACKPOT announcement to make!!!



Rigoberto Munoz feels like a MILLION bucks after winning a jackpot of $1,332,819 dollars on the Dollar Wheel of Fortune Machine. Rigoberto is our new Millionaire Fortune Club Guest.



CONGRATULATIONS Rigoberto! pic.twitter.com/a2mL55aUsl — We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort (@WeKoPaCasino) May 20, 2021

That last $100 he inserted into the machine ended up paying off — in a big way. His total winnings were $1,332,819.44.

“Then I hit the wheel of fortune, the big one,” Munoz said in the release. “I’m really excited and can’t believe it — I’m still pinching myself. I have no words.”

“To receive a payout this large on a slot machine is extremely rare,” according to the casino.

Munoz has been a cardholder at We-Ko-Pa since November.

Idaho woman’s last-minute decision to stop in Vegas pays off with massive jackpot win

Lottery player ‘almost choked’ on McDonald’s burger after winning top prize in NC

These two California hotels are among the best in the nation, Tripadvisor says