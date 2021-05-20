Dad hits $1.3 million jackpot just as he was calling it quits, Arizona casino says

Brooke Wolford
·1 min read

A husband and father walked out of an Arizona casino about $1.3 million richer after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, officials said.

Rigoberto Munoz, of Mesa, Arizona, was “just about to leave” the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort in Scottsdale around 8 p.m. Wednesday before sitting down at the Dollar Wheel of Fortune slot machine, according to a news release from the casino.

That last $100 he inserted into the machine ended up paying off — in a big way. His total winnings were $1,332,819.44.

“Then I hit the wheel of fortune, the big one,” Munoz said in the release. “I’m really excited and can’t believe it — I’m still pinching myself. I have no words.”

“To receive a payout this large on a slot machine is extremely rare,” according to the casino.

Munoz has been a cardholder at We-Ko-Pa since November.

Idaho woman’s last-minute decision to stop in Vegas pays off with massive jackpot win

Lottery player ‘almost choked’ on McDonald’s burger after winning top prize in NC

These two California hotels are among the best in the nation, Tripadvisor says

Recommended Stories

  • Idaho woman’s last-minute decision to stop in Vegas pays off with massive jackpot win

    She was at the machine for fewer than four minutes.

  • Resorts World Las Vegas gets regulatory OK to open June 24

    The Malaysia-based owner of one of the biggest casino projects ever on the Las Vegas Strip won regulatory approval Thursday to deal cards, roll dice and welcome gamblers when Resorts World Las Vegas opens on June 24. With praise for the $4.3 billion development and the boost it could provide in a pandemic-battered economy, the Nevada Gaming Commission granted licenses to Genting Group, based in Kuala Lumpur, and its publicly traded subsidiary, Genting Malaysia Berhad. “We look forward to seeing it open and running,” Commission Chairman John Moran Jr. said after the unanimous vote.

  • MGM bull case amid Las Vegas revival

    MGM shares are rising after JPMorgan upgraded the stock, citing an increase in Las Vegas traffic. Macquarie Analyst Chad Beynon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Biden meets with Kennedy Center honorees at White House

    President Joe Biden spent Thursday morning in a star-studded meeting with this year’s Kennedy Center honorees. The meeting marked a return to tradition after former President Donald Trump avoided the celebration during his tenure.

  • The Most Enjoyable Summer Activity You’ll Do All-Season, According to Your Zodiac Sign

    Alexa, play “Cool for the Summer” by Demi Lovato.

  • House Democrats 'barely' passed their $1.9 billion Capitol security bill after 'eleventh-hour drama'

    In a narrow 213-212 vote on Thursday, the House "barely" passed the Democrat-led, $1.9 billion bill meant to reinforce Capitol security in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection. This bill passed 213-212-3. Democrats barely cleared their capitol spending bill. https://t.co/JZzI83Hpik — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 20, 2021 The bill's razor-thin passage emphasizes just how small of a foothold Democrats really have in the House, particularly after losing day-of support from progressives in what Politico called "eleventh-hour drama.” The tight vote on the bill to bolster the Capitol's security is emblematic of how tough it is for Dems to have a narrow majority. Dems Ocasio-Cortez, Tliab and Bowman all voted "present" on the bill. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 20, 2021 In a striking example of just how small Dem margins in the House are, members just approved the $1.9 billion Capitol security supplemental spending bill by only a 213-212 vote, with all present Republicans voting against the bill, and 6 Dems voting no or present. — Ursula Perano (@UrsulaPerano) May 20, 2021 Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) voted present, while Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) voted no, all reportedly due to concerns about funding the Capitol Police, writes Politico. The bill funnels $43.9 million to the Capitol Police, per Axios, who some dissenting Democrats reportedly believe may have been "complicit" in the riot. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reportedly worked to "appease concerns" in what became a "last-minute scramble," writes Politico. NEWS: Several progressives are opposed to the Capitol security supp because of lingering concerns about Capitol Police accountability. They say they don't know whether certain officers were "complicit". — Sarah Ferris (@sarahnferris) May 20, 2021 Omar told Politico: "I am frankly tired of any time where there is a failure in our system of policing, the first response is for us to give them more money." Among other allocations, the bill sets aside $520.9 million for the National Guard, $250 million for security on Capitol grounds, and $162.7 million for the reinforcement of Capitol building windows and doors, Axios reports. The bill now heads to the Senate, where it will likely face difficulty, reports CNBC. More stories from theweek.comThe enormous downside of another long, public Trump investigation that comes to nothingWe don't need a Jan. 6 commissionAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee Day

  • Fact check: Businesses can legally ask if patrons have been vaccinated. HIPAA does not apply.

    A false claim contends it is illegal under HIPAA to ask about vaccination status. Legal experts agree HIPAA does not apply. Asking is legal.

  • Katie Holmes & Suri Cruise Perfect Mother-Daughter Style in Mom Jeans, Tie-Dye Sweats & Generational Footwear

    Loafers and Converse sneakers are both shoes of the moment this season.

  • Canada to tighten mortgage lending rules as central bank frets over housing market

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada said on Thursday it would tighten rules on mortgage lending starting next month after the Bank of Canada earlier warned that the hot housing market and high household debt levels had left the economy more vulnerable to economic shocks. The country's financial regulator and the Finance Department said separately that borrowers of both uninsured and insured mortgages must show that they can afford loans that are the higher of their current rate plus 200 basis points, or 5.25%. That is a tweak to a mortgage stress test https://www.reuters.com/article/cbusiness-us-canada-housing-regulation-idCAKCN1C823O-OCABS Canada introduced in 2017 to ensure that borrowers are able to make payments even when interest rates increase.

  • Get to know King Pokémon, the obsessive collector with more than $10 million in cartoon animal cards

    Gary “King Pokémon” Haase is, despite his lofty title, just a 67-year-old guy from Las Vegas who has a hard time selling off any of his enormous Pokémon card collection. And yet he holds this royal title thanks to the decades of obsessive collecting that’s resulted in him accumulating the world’s most valuable stash of cartoon animal cards, worth at least $10 million.

  • Bitcoin plunges: A bust or a buy?

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Cryptocurrencies that seemed to be defying gravity just weeks ago came back down to earth with a bump on Wednesday after a roller-coaster ride which could undermine their potential as mainstream investments. The two main digital currencies, bitcoin and ether, fell as much as 30% and 45% respectively, but significantly pared losses after two of their biggest backers - Tesla Inc chief Elon Musk and Ark Invest's Chief Executive Cathie Wood - indicated their support for bitcoin. While many analysts thought the explosion in crypto interest this year was not sustainable, the trigger for the shake-out was China's move on Tuesday to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.

  • Lucas, City Council vote to hold KC police department accountable. Cue the screaming

    It doesn’t defund the police. It just stops writing the KCPD blank checks.

  • Warner Bros. Needs to Regain Its Luster After Turmoil of AT&T Years

    Warner Bros. once stood as the citadel of Hollywood, a mighty fortress of moviemaking. Today, the studio is bracing for its third massive executive shake-up in as many years. The special aura that always seemed to hover around the sprawling Burbank lot looks more like a dense fog these days. The mood at the studio […]

  • Anne Burrell Hopes Her Team Wins Because It Takes Time for Her to Recover from the Loss

    Worst Cooks in America: Best of the Worst airs on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Food Network and streams the same day on discovery+

  • US Coast Guard offloads $220 million drug haul

    The U.S. Coast Guard offloaded more than 11,000 pounds of cocaine in San Diego on Wednesday. Coast Guard officials say the drugs are worth an estimated $220 million dollars. The drugs were seized during operations in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. (May 19)

  • Michelle Obama Wears ‘Mambacita’ Sweatshirt and Voices Support for Vanessa Bryant's Foundation

    The former first lady offered her support to Kobe Bryant's widow and her Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation

  • Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine? You Might Want to Adjust Your Training

    Your immune system is going to be busy ramping up your protection. Here’s how to map out your training after your jab.

  • Father and young son among 3 injured in shooting

    This is the third shooting the 39-year-old father is expected to survive. He was previously shot in 2005 and 2013.

  • Column: Trump couldn't steal the election in 2020. His allies are laying the groundwork to try again

    Pro-Trump forces in dozens of states are working to change election laws to make it harder for Democrats to win — and easier for Republicans to challenge results.

  • ‘It’s time to work, for real’: Pistons’ Killian Hayes ready for ‘big’ summer

    Hayes looks to hit the ground running this summer in the gym after a shortened rookie season with the Pistons.