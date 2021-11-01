Dad, infant hit by gunfire when driver unloads in road rage shooting, Texas cops say

A Texas father and 1-year-old infant were struck by gunfire in a road rage shooting in Houston, police say.

The victim was driving south on I-45 around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, when the Houston Police Department says there was “some type of road rage altercation” between him and another driver, KPRC reported.

The suspect, who police say was driving a black Nissan Rogue SUV, pulled up next to the father’s vehicle and opened fire, the outlet reported.

The father was shot multiple times, including in the neck, shoulder, and twice in the chest, police told KHOU, and the 1-year-old was grazed by a bullet. Both are expected to survive.

There were several children in the vehicle, police said, KTRK reported.

Officers say they are searching for the suspect.

