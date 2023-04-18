Dad joins middle school brawl involving son and beats student, Nevada officials say

A 39-year-old dad was arrested after joining a middle school brawl that involved his son and another student, Nevada officials told news outlets.

A man identified as Jose Montes is seen in an April 12 video on Facebook “kicking a student, who is on the ground, in the head” near Dell H. Robison Middle School in Las Vegas, according to KLAS.

The video, circulating on social media since the incident, appears to show Montes punching the 13-year-old student, according to KSNV.

The son’s mother told KLAS her son is recovering from “concussion-like” symptoms.

McClatchy News reached out to Clark County School District on April 18 and is awaiting a response.

“It’s very disheartening,” the school district’s police Lt. Bryan Zink told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It does not happen that often, that parents get involved in juvenile fights. If we can prosecute parents for their involvement, we will 100 percent of the time. We expect parents to be the adults in this situation.”

The dad turned himself in on April 18, according to KTNV.

Montes was arrested on charges of child abuse, coercion, battery, contributing the delinquency of a minor and interfering with a pupil attending school, according to FOX 5.

