Dad kidnaps his 1-year-old daughter after killing her mother in Georgia, police say

A Georgia man is accused of kidnapping his 1-year-old daughter after killing the child’s mother, police said.

Officers were called to a home on Stonecreek Bend in Monroe around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 16, for an “unknown problem” and found a 31-year-old woman dead, according to a news release from the Monroe Police Department.

Investigators identified the suspect in the woman’s death as the 27-year-old father of her 1-year-old daughter.

Police said the man then abducted the child and left the home in a blue 2016 Chevrolet Malibu. Officials immediately issued an Amber Alert for the 1-year-old.

The man’s car was later found in Newton County, which is about 22 miles southwest of Monroe.

Deputies there located the man, apprehended him and recovered his car, according to police. He’s been charged with murder and kidnapping and is being held at the Walton County Detention Center.

The child was found safe with her grandmother in Gwinnett County, which is about 22 miles northwest of Monroe.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.

No additional details about the case had been released as of Sunday, April 17. Those with information are asked to call the police department at 770-267-7576 or a detective on the case at 770-266-5199.

Monroe is about 45 miles east of Atlanta.

