Dad killed in suspected road rage shooting on Christmas Day. ‘Can’t go on without him’

A father of five was fatally shot while driving on Christmas Day, according to his family and Tennessee police.

Nashville police said Christopher Spaunhorst was murdered around noon on Dec. 25 while driving on I-24 west. The shooting is believed to have been motivated by road rage.

Spaunhorst, 32, was driving home after dropping off his grandmother at her house, his wife told WSMV.

Officers found Spaunhorst suffering from gunshot wounds in his blue Ford F-150 pickup truck, according to a Dec. 25 news release from police. There were multiple shots fired into the driver’s side door and window.

Spaunhorst was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died, police said.

The beloved father of five devoted his life to his family and loved everyone, according to his wife of 11 years who told WSMV that the couple were high school sweethearts.

“He was a great man, he was a great daddy, he was a great baseball coach. He loved everybody,” Stephanie Spaunhorst said. “I feel like I can’t go on without him. My kids are devastated, his mom is devastated, I don’t know how I’m going to function without him.”

Police and loved ones are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect.

“He didn’t deserve to die like that, just left to die by himself. He just didn’t deserve that. My kids don’t deserve to grow up without a daddy,” Stephanie Spaunhorst said.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463, police said. Callers can choose to remain anonymous and might be eligible for a reward.

