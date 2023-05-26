Dad killed on walk in 2009, Colorado cops say. Now 14 years later an arrest is made

A 38-year-old was recently arrested after he was accused of fatally shooting a Colorado dad of four 14 years ago, officials said.

Larry Fuller, 49, was walking home from the Sidekick Bar in Ignacio on New Year’s Day in 2009 when he was shot and killed, officials said. He was at the bar with his wife before he decided to walk home, according to a May 26 news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Fuller, a diesel mechanic who moved to Colorado in 2000, died at the scene, officials said.

Detectives said the shooting may have been the result of some sort of fight at the bar earlier that evening.

The case had gone cold, but in February, Ignacio police asked the Colorado Bureau of Investigation for help as they assisted with the case from 2009, officials said.

Three months later, David Hendren was arrested May 18 at the Navajo Nation in Arizona, according to the Bureau of Investigation.

Officials said witness interviews ultimately led to Hendren’s identification and arrest.

Hendren is facing first-degree murder charges and appeared in court May 26, officials said.

Ignacio is about 330 miles southwest of Denver.

