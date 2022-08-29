Dad kills 24-year-old son who hit mom with liquor bottle, Texas cops say

A 75-year-old father shot and killed his adult son to defend his wife who was being assaulted, Texas officials say.

The incident happened at a home around 2 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, near Houston, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The 24-year-old son came home after drinking, officials say, and for unknown reasons he “hit his mother in the head with a liquor bottle,” KHOU reported.

He then charged at his 75-year-old father, who shot the son in the chest, according to KTRK. Deputies found the son dead with a single gunshot wound, the sheriff said.

The mother, who is in her 70s, was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover, Gonzalez said.

The father has not been charged, but KPRC reported he was detained and was cooperating with investigators.

The sheriff said the Harris County grand jury will determine if charges will be filed.

