Dad kills daughter’s ex after cry for help during car chase, California cops say

A man is accused of shooting and killing his daughter’s ex-boyfriend after she asked family for help when he tried to break into her car, California authorities said.

Prior to the fatal shooting, investigators said they learned Giovannie Gutierrez, 26, chased his ex-girlfriend in his car down Sierra Highway in Palmdale on Monday, Nov. 21, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“The two cars collided at least one time,” deputies said.

The cars ultimately stopped in the middle of the highway, according to the sheriff’s department.

As Gutierrez tried to break into her car, the woman asked her family for help, and they called 911, deputies said.

Gutierrez was still trying to break into his ex-girlfriend’s car when her father, Jose G. Mendoza, 59, showed up in a pickup truck, the sheriff’s department said. Mendoza stepped out of the truck, walked up to Gutierrez and “shot him once in the head” before fleeing, deputies said.

Deputies arrived to find Gutierrez lying in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s department said. He was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Mendoza is still at large, according to the sheriff’s department, and anyone with information is asked to call deputies at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Palmdale is about 60 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Dad shoots, kills daughter’s ex-boyfriend after he breaks into their home, OH cops say

Man kills wife’s boyfriend at restaurant after meeting to discuss divorce, TX cops say

Mom and grandma killed at custody exchange of 7-year-old twins, California cops say