Dad kills driver accused of hitting son after family runs out of gas, NC cops say

A man shot and killed a driver accused of fatally hitting his son on a North Carolina road, officials told news outlets.

The man’s family car reportedly ran out of gas, and they had started walking along a road. A driver then crashed into his son, killing him, the Person County Sheriff’s Office told WRAL and WNCN.

After the crash, the boy’s father took out a gun and shot and killed the driver, deputies told news outlets.

Then, the dad reportedly stole the driver’s truck and went to the family’s home, leaving behind the son and the driver. The father, identified in news reports as Chad Woods, later was arrested and charged with larceny and second-degree murder.

Deputies said the incident happened early Monday, Aug. 14. The family’s car had broken down near Dink Ashley Road, roughly 25 miles north of Durham, according to ABC11, The News & Observer’s media partner.

“This is kind of a first,” Sgt. Kevin Morris told ABC11. “I’ve been to people struck by cars and I’ve been to shootings, but I haven’t ever had this happen at the same time. Sad situation all around, for all the families.”

The Person County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Aug. 14.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

