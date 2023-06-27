Dad kills newborn baby girl with crossbow while aiming for his wife, NY sheriff says

A 26-year-old man was aiming for his wife when he fired his crossbow during an early morning argument, according to authorities in New York.

But before Patrick D. Proefriedt’s broadhead crossbow bolt struck his wife, it hit their newborn baby girl in her upper torso, officials said. The bolt exited the infant near her armpit before continuing to hit her mom in the chest.

Proefriedt removed the bolt and tried to stop his wife from calling for help, according to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the home in Colesville at about 5:15 a.m. Monday, June 26. Before they arrived, Proefriedt, of Nineveh, escaped in a red 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

When deputies arrived, they found the weapon and “attempted lifesaving measures” on the 3-week-old girl, according to the news release shared on Facebook. The deputies then gave the baby to paramedics.

The child, identified as Eleanor M. Carey, was pronounced dead at the home, authorities said. Her mom was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“This is one of the most heartbreaking and senseless crimes committed in this community in recent memory,” Sheriff Fred Akshar said in the release. “Our thoughts are with the family of this innocent 3-week-old girl, Eleanor Carey.”

Deputies partnered with the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police to look for Proefriedt, authorities said. Investigators found him in the woods — less than a mile away from the home — after his truck got stuck in mud.

He was arrested and charged with murder in the second degree, attempted murder in the second degree and criminal contempt in the first degree, according to the release.

“Proefriedt had a history of domestic incidents with the victim and an active Stay Away Order of Protection in place,” officials said.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

