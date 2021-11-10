Dad left child to die in burning car to avoid police, SC cops say. He’s going to prison

A 1-year-old died after her dad left her in a burning car — and now he’s going to prison, South Carolina officials said.

Imhotep Norman received a 28-year sentence this week after he was charged in connection to a police chase that ended in tragedy in April 2019, according to prosecutors.

A law firm believed to be representing Norman didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Wednesday, Nov. 10. Norman’s attorney information wasn’t listed in a news release from the 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

In 2019, the S.C. Highway Patrol said a trooper was trying to stop a speeding car on state Highway 14 when the driver kept going onto Interstate 85 north. During a Spartanburg-area police chase, the trooper saw the car on fire, The State reported.

“Flames and heavy smoke spewed from Norman’s car before troopers forced Norman to the right lane of the road near the 60-mile marker,” prosecutors said in a Nov. 9 news release. “Norman jumped from the burning car and left his daughter in her car seat.”

The girl — identified as 1-year-old Xena Norman — was found dead after firefighters put out the blaze. She died of “acute carbon monoxide poisoning and thermal burns,” according to the solicitor’s office.

Prosecutors said Norman abandoned his child as he tried to avoid police. He reportedly ran into the woods and was tracked down near the University of South Carolina Upstate, a college in Spartanburg.

Norman was arrested and “told investigators he thought law enforcement would rescue the child,” according to prosecutors. Officials said they also found a bag of drugs that Norman tossed out of the car during the chase.

Officials said he pleaded guilty to “homicide by child abuse, failure to stop for a blue light and siren, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine and possession of with intent to distribute amphetamine, possession of oxycodone, and possession of xanax.” The 28-year-old can’t be released until he serves 85% of the sentence that Judge Derham Cole handed down.

Driver in 100-mph chase slams into school bus with 50 kids on board, NC cops say

Mom accused of taking ‘me time’ while baby drowned in tub pleads guilty in Tennessee