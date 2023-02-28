Dad with machete protects family after man breaks into kid’s room, Oklahoma cops say

A family sleeping in the middle of the night was awoken when a man trying to hide from police picked their house to break into, authorities in Oklahoma said.

The man had broke out a window of a child’s bedroom, then forced his way into the room, according to a news release from the Tulsa Police Department.

Officers with the department were called to the home at about 2 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28. Meanwhile, police said the homeowner was trying to get his kids and wife to safety.

The father got his family out of the home, but the man began throwing items and destroying the home, according to the release.

“At one point, the homeowner grabbed a machete and struck (the man) with it,” police said, leading the man to barricade himself in a bedroom.

Officers arrived to find children screaming in the home’s front yard, police said. Family members pointed the officers to the home, where the dad and suspect were inside.

Authorities got the man out of the bedroom with help from a police dog, according to the release. The man was then taken to a hospital with cuts and injuries from the machete strike and broken glass.

The man admitted he chose “a random house” to hide in after running from police, authorities said. He also said he was smoking methamphetamine prior to the incident.

The man was booked into jail on an FBI hold because of his Native American status, police said.

