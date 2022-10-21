Dad made 911 call of ‘vital national interest.’ Then he and family vanished, cops say

A Michigan man is missing, along with his wife and two teenage sons, after “exhibiting paranoid behaviors” in interactions with police and 911 dispatchers, Michigan cops say.

Police in Fremont, about 45 miles northwest of Grand Rapids, say the four members of the Cirigliano family were last heard from on Sunday, Oct. 16. Their phones have been turned off, and their Toyota Sienna minivan is not at their home.

Around midnight on Sunday, 51-year-old Tony Cirigliano made a 911 call in which he said he had information related to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“It is of vital national interest,” Cirigliano said in the 911 recording obtained by WZZM. “It is related to September 11th. And people want to erase me from the face of the earth. I’m not crazy.”

Officers went to the Cirigliano home, and Tony requested FBI and CIA officials to also arrive related to the “issues or information that he had regarding the September 11 attacks,” Fremont Police Chief Tim Rodwell said in a police briefing streamed by WPBN.

Rodwell called it a “very abnormal thing to say,” adding that officers stayed with the parents for an hour to make sure they were fine.

Around 9 p.m. Monday, officers were again dispatched to the area when a woman with dementia was seen walking around the neighborhood, drawing concern from neighbors, the police chief said. The woman is the mother of Suzette Cirigliano, WOOD-TV reported, and requires full-time care at the Cirigliano home.

Police went to their house but found it empty. The Fremont Police Department and Michigan State Police have since declared the Cirigliano family as missing. They have been identified as 51-year-old Tony, 51-year-old Suzette, 19-year-old Brandon and 15-year-old Noah.

It’s likely they left the home from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, WZZM reported. Brandon and Noah both have autism, state police said.

Rodwell said there is no sign of violence or foul play in the home.

“Everyone we’ve talked to, whether they be a lifelong friend to Suzette or family members, they all describe this to be extremely abnormal behavior from Tony and Suzette,” Rodwell said.

Suzette’s mother “seems to be well cared for right now” with other family members, the Fremont police chief said.

▪ Tony Cirigliano, 51: 5 feet, 6 inches, 180 pounds, brown hair, no facial hair.

▪ Suzette Cirigliano, 51: 5 feet, 9 inches, 120 pounds, blonde hair, glasses.

▪ Brandon Cirigliano, 19: 5 feet, 8 inches, 120 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.

▪ Noah Cirigliano, 15: 5 feet, 6 inches, 120 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a silver Toyota Sienna with a Michigan license plate DJL1982, state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at 231-924-2400.