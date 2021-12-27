Dad makes son return to scene of deadly crash at retirement community, GA police say

A driver accused in a crash that killed a gate attendant at an Atlanta-area retirement community is behind bars, thanks to a “great deal of courage” from the man’s father, police said.

David Glosson, 41, was charged with vehicular homicide and other charges after plowing into the gate attendant’s building on Dec. 27 at the entrance to Sun City Peachtree in Griffin, according to the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said 60-year-old Ebenezer Sowunmi was at his post when Glosson’s car barreled into the building just before 3 a.m. Sowunmi was hit and died at the scene, according to police.

Glosson left the crash on foot and headed to his father’s house in the Sun City community. When his father learned what happened, he took Glosson to the crash scene and dialed 911, making sure his son stayed until officers arrived, police said.

“It took a great deal of courage to do what Glosson’s father did by taking his son back to the scene and keeping him there until we arrived,” Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix said in a statement. “He did the right thing and made sure his son was held responsible for his actions.”

Dix also expressed sadness for the attendant’s family, calling his death “a horrible loss especially this time of the year.”

Police arrested Glosson on charges of vehicular homicide, DUI and failure to maintain lane, according to a news release. He was booked into the Spalding County jail where he remained held without bond as of Dec. 27, online records show.

The crash remains under investigation.

Griffin is about 45 miles south of Atlanta.

