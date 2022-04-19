Dad may have kidnapped 4-month-old who is believed to be in danger, Georgia cops say

A missing 4-month-old is believed to be in danger after being kidnapped, officials told news outlets.

An Amber Alert was issued after the baby — A’hmaud Griffin — disappeared on Monday, April 18, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He was last seen on Davis Road in Waynesboro, roughly 25 miles south of Augusta.

The Waynesboro Police Department told WFXG and WJBF that the child may have been abducted by his father, 27-year-old Travis Griffin. The dad is accused of jumping from a home window and leaving with the baby.

Travis Griffin

Now, officials are searching for Griffin, described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 137 pounds.

“Travis was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and black shorts,” the Waynesboro Police Department wrote in a graphic posted to Facebook. “A’hmaud was last seen wearing a white onesie.”

Anyone who sees the Griffins is asked to call 911, police at 706-554-8022 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 800-597-8477. People can also submit tips on the See Send app, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The Waynesboro Police Department didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for more information on April 19.

This is a developing story.

