Dad mistakes his 16-year-old for intruder and shoots her to death, Ohio officials say

A 16-year-old girl was shot and killed when her father mistook her for an intruder breaking into their home, according to a 911 call obtained by multiple Ohio outlets.

Police in Columbus say they were dispatched to a home around 4:30 a.m. Dec. 29 for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found 16-year-old Janae Hairston had been shot.

Janae, identified by WCMH as a junior at Canal Winchester High School, was taken to a Columbus hospital and died just over an hour after the shooting, police say.

The girl’s mother said in a 911 call obtained by WSYX and The Columbus Dispatch that Janae was in the garage when she was shot by her father.

The father could be heard in the 8-minute 911 call asking what Janae was doing in the garage and begging for her to wake up, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

No charges have been filed and the case will be sent to the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office, police said.

“It is with great sadness we inform our school community, Janae Hairston, a junior at the high school has passed away,” the school district said in a statement obtained by WSYX. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to her family and our thoughts, prayers, and support are with them.”

