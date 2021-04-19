Dad on Outer Banks for son’s wedding is killed crossing highway, NC cops say

Bailey Aldridge
·1 min read

A Connecticut man visiting North Carolina’s Outer Banks for his son’s wedding died after he was struck by a car while crossing a highway, police say.

Roger Henry Ouellette Jr., 65, and a group of relatives and friends were crossing Ocean Boulevard in Southern Shores to get to a beach access Friday evening, according to the Southern Shores Police Department.

Part of the group had safely crossed to the other side while the pedestrian sign “signaled to cross,” police said.

After the signal changed, Ouellette and his wife tried to cross the street after a vehicle at the traffic light went through the intersection, according to police. But the couple didn’t see that “a second vehicle was also traveling northbound.”

Ouellette was hit by the second vehicle, police said. His wife was about 5 feet ahead of him and was not hurt.

Officers were called to the intersection at Chicahauk Trail just before 8:30 p.m. and “tended” to Ouellette until EMS arrived. He was airlifted to Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia, where police say he later died.

“The victim and his family were here to celebrate the wedding of their son this weekend,” Police Chief David Kole said in a news release. “I ask the Dare County Community to please lift up both of these families and their friends in prayer during this most difficult time. We thank all first responders that assisted our officers on scene.”

Police say there are no indications speed or alcohol were a factor “as it relates to the driver of the striking vehicle.”

  • Fort Worth 3-year-old who died in accidental shooting identified

    The 3-year-old girl who died in an accidental shooting at a Fort Worth park on Sunday has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as Lauryn Koleen Barrett.

  • Man arrested in shooting of Bob Evans waitress had history of domestic violence

    Rebecca Jean Rogers is dead at 38. She had a relationship with the suspect, who had previously been charged with domestic violence but grand juries opted not to indict him.

  • Multiple children molested at Atlanta summer camp, police say

    "This case is heartbreaking because the people entrusted to protect children, our most vulnerable population, violated their trust and harmed innocent children," Atlanta Police Lt. Felicia Claxton said.

  • Family of Indianapolis FedEx shooter apologizes: 'We tried to get him the help he needed'

    Family of Brandon Scott Hole declined to give interviews but issued a statement apologizing to his victims, saying they had tried to get him help.

  • ‘Deadly as cyanide’: OxyContin pills laced with fentanyl killing Kansas City teens

    “The most overdoses have occurred among teenagers in the Northland. Some have survived and some haven’t.”

  • Search for 9 missing from capsized boat in Gulf on 6th day

    For a sixth day, rescue crews returned Sunday to a capsized lift boat in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana, looking for nine crew members who have not been found, the Coast Guard said. Officials have released little information about their continuous search in the murky seas surrounding the capsized Seacor Power lift boat some 8 miles (13 kilometers) off the coast since announcing divers found two bodies inside the ship Friday night. “We have hope,” Marion Cuyler wrote in a text to a reporter.

  • A Black deaf woman says her kids are 'traumatized' after she was handcuffed in front of them and they were told by police to interpret commands to their mother

    Police questioned Andrea "Dre" Hollingsworth, and told her 11-year-old daughters to interpret commands to their mother while she was detained.

  • The head of the Chicago Police Union called the officer who shot 13-year-old Adam Toledo 'heroic'

    Chicago police leader John Catanzara said the shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo last month was "100 percent justified."

  • California mass shooting suspect was barred from buying gun

    The man accused of going on a shooting rampage at a Southern California business, killing four people, should not have been allowed to buy or own guns because of a California law that prohibits people from purchasing weapons for 10 years after being convicted of a crime. Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez was convicted of battery in 2015, which should have kept him from possessing or buying guns or ammo at stores that conduct background checks. Police say Gaxiola had targeted Unified Homes, the mobile home brokerage company in Orange, and had personal and business relationships with the victims.

  • ‘No one was driving’ Tesla before fatal fiery crash that kept reigniting, Texas cops say

    The car’s batteries kept reigniting, thwarting fire crews’ attempts to extinguish the blaze.

  • 2 teens taken to hospital in crash Saturday night after driver speeds, hits building

    The driver also struck a fire hydrant.

  • Hip Hop Great Black Rob Dies at 51

    Hip Hop lost another great emcee Saturday. It’s been just over a week since Black Rob was seen expressing his condolences for the passing of rap icon DMX from his hospital bed in Atlanta, Ga., in an Instagram video posted by New York City radio host DJ Self. Now, the Hip Hop community is morning the “Woah!” emcee’s death while celebrating his contributions to the culture.

  • Massive gasoline spill near Huntersville even worse than company thought, state says

    ‘Unacceptable,” North Carolina environmental chief says of Colonial Pipeline Co. constantly revised estimate.

  • Police searching for 2 women who grabbed necklace off 84-year-old in Brooklyn

    Police are searching for the two women who grabbed a necklace off an 84-year-old woman in Brooklyn.

  • Survivor's Sunday Burquest Dead at 50

    The Survivor family has lost another castaway: Sunday Burquest, a contestant from the Millennials vs. Gen X season, died Sunday of esophageal and ovarian cancer. She was 50 years old. Burquest, who was a pastor when she appeared on the competition series, announced her diagnosis last June, sharing that the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes […]

  • Stone Age house painstakingly recreated by archaeologists using bone tools and ancient materials

    A vast Stone Age house has been reconstructed using only the prehistoric tools and techniques that our ancestors would have recognised 5,000 years ago. Makeshift bone chisels and stone axes have created an entire thatched timber building at Butser Ancient Farm in the Hampshire South Downs. In a groundbreaking project, archaeologists followed evidence from the remains of an actual house found in Berkshire in 2012 – the home of early farmers around 3,800 BC. The building is covered with a shaggy thatch of water-reed that comes right down to the ground from the roof. Claire Walton, archaeologist at Butser, told The Telegraph that it looks just like Doogle, the long-haired dog from The Magic Roundabout, the children’s television classic. “Somebody pointed that out and I can't get it out of my head now, but it is a good analogy," she said. She spoke of her astonishment over how efficient the most basic ancient tools proved to be. “People always call it the Stone Age, which is such a misnomer because we discovered that bone makes such a useful tool," Mrs Walton added. "What normally is discovered are the stone tools and hand-axes, and not things like bone chisels. We actually used bone chisels, for example to make holes into which we drove pegs. Bone chisel turned out to be remarkably effective with almost no preparatory work to [it]… That was quite revelatory.” Replicating the skills of early Neolithic man, the archaeologists used stone hand-axes to shape the timbers and, for more detailed elements – such as a decorative hazel feature above the doorway, pictured below – they split hazel using a piece of flint.

  • Prince Philip laid to rest in Royal Vault but it's not his final destination. Here's why.

    Prince Philip's coffin was taken to the Royal Vault, which lies beneath St. George's Chapel in Windsor, but this isn't the duke's final resting place.

  • Charlotte woman, who was oldest living American and had 125 great-grandchildren, has died

    At the time of her last birthday in August, Hester Ford was still eating a banana for breakfast and exercising every day. She was either 115 or 116 when she died Saturday.

  • World War II-era plane makes emergency landing in surf off of Florida beach

    A video posted to Twitter Saturday afternoon showed the single-engine vintage plane make a "soft" landing in the shallow surf near Cocoa Beach

  • Indianapolis shooting: gunman bought two rifles after police seized his shotgun

    Brandon Hole bought assault weapons he used in attack months after his shotgun was confiscated over mental health concerns Friends, family and community members hold up their phones during a candlelight vigil held in Krannert Park in Indianapolis, Indiana, to remember the victims of a mass shooting at a local FedEx facility. Photograph: Jeff Dean/AFP/Getty Images A gunman who murdered eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis legally purchased the two semi-automatic rifles he used in the attack, months after a shotgun he owned was confiscated by police over concerns around his mental health. Brandon Hole, 19, who killed himself at the conclusion of the massacre, bought the two assault weapons in July and September 2020, according to Indianapolis metropolitan police chief Randal Taylor, after the shotgun was taken from him in March following a call from his mother concerned at his mental state. The department said in a tweet that agents from the federal bureau of alcohol, tobacco, firearms and explosives (ATF) had traced the weapons’ purchase. Hole, a former FedEx employee, was able to “legally purchase a much more powerful weapon than a shotgun,” Taylor said in a statement released Saturday, adding his belief that a red flag law determination had not been made. In Indiana, authorities have two weeks after seizing a weapon to persuade a judge that person is unstable and should not be permitted to have a gun. Hole was believed to be suicidal, and was questioned by FBI agents last year after his mother reported her son might commit a “suicide by cop”, leading to the seizure of a pump-action shotgun. But Taylor said he was unsure if a red flag hearing ever took place. “I don’t know how we held onto it,” Taylor told the New York Times, referring to the shotgun. “But it’s good that we did.” Hole began firing randomly at people in the parking lot of the FedEx facility late Thursday, killing four, before entering the building, fatally shooting four more people and then turning the gun on himself, Craig McCartt, the deputy police chief, said. Investigators looking into a motive have established that Hole worked for FedEx as recently as last year. In their own statement on Saturday, Hole’s family apologized for his actions. “We tried to get him the help he needed,” it said. Officials are trying to determine if hate or racial bias played a role. Four members of the Sikh community were among the victims, and the FedEx facility employs a “significant” number of workers of the religion, Chief Taylor said. The Marion county coroner’s office identified the dead as Matthew R Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74. The shooting is the deadliest incident of violence collectively in the Sikh community in the US since 2012, when a white supremacist burst into a Sikh temple in Wisconsin and shot 10 people, killing seven. Members of Indianapolis’s tight-knit Sikh community joined with city officials to call for gun reforms at a vigil attended by more than 200 people at a park on Saturday evening. Aasees Kaur, who represented the Sikh Coalition, spoke out alongside the city’s mayor and other elected officials to demand action that would prevent such attacks from happening again. “We must support one another, not just in grief, but in calling our policymakers and elected officials to make meaningful change,” Kaur said. “The time to act is not later, but now. We are far too many tragedies, too late, in doing so.” The Indianapolis killings came amid a wave of mass shootings that have plagued the US in recent weeks, at least 45 since the Atlanta spa shootings on 16 March, according to CNN. President Joe Biden last week announced a half-dozen executive actions to try to address the issue, but said much more was needed. “Gun violence in this country is an epidemic and it’s an international embarrassment,” Biden said, calling on Washington politicians to pass tighter gun legislation. “They’ve offered plenty of thoughts and prayers, members of Congress, but they’ve passed not a single new federal law to reduce gun violence. Enough prayers. Time for some action.” Recent efforts to pass gun control legislation have ended in failure. In 2013, former president Barack Obama denounced as “a shameful day” the Senate’s blocking of reforms in the aftermath of the Sandy Hook school shooting, and the chamber’s Republican former majority leader Mitch McConnell repeatedly refused to give gun law proposals a hearing. Two gun bills that cleared the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives last month are unlikely to gain the 60 votes needed to pass in the equally divided Senate. Associated Press contributed to this report