Dad on parole kills his baby, cuts off ankle monitor and flees, Connecticut cops say

Authorities are searching for a father on the run after he killed his 11-month-old baby girl in Connecticut, police say.

Christopher Francisquini, 31 was out on parole at the time of the killing and cut off his court-ordered ankle monitor before fleeing, the Naugatuck Police Department said during a Monday, Nov. 21 news conference.

He stabbed and choked his daughter Camilla Francisquini to death the morning of Nov. 18 at his home on Milleville Avenue, according to police who received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. When authorities arrived, the child was found dismembered.

“Turn yourself in immediately. We will not rest until we take you into custody,” Police Chief C. Colin McAllister said in a message to Francisquini.

A warrant is out for his arrest, charging him with murder and risk of injury, and his bond was set at $5 million, McAllister said. Francisquini is “well-known to law enforcement” and has a violent history, he added.

The police chief warned Francisquini is “armed and dangerous” and cautioned the public about approaching him.

The FBI is also involved in the search for him alongside state and local authorities. The federal agency is offering a reward up to $10,000 for any information leading to his arrest and conviction, according to the news conference.

Police did not disclose any potential motives, but McAllister called the killing ”unconscionable” and “heinous.”

Authorities did not say who made the 911 call. McAllister said it was a member of Francisquini’s household, but did not specify who.

Before police were called, Francisquini and the mother of baby Camilla got into an argument and he cut off his ankle monitor, McAllister said. The mother was not hurt during the argument.

Authorities believe Francisquini killed his daughter before getting into an argument with the mother, McAllister added. However, it is believed the mother was unaware of her daughter’s death at the time.

Hours after the murder, the car Francisquini was believed to be driving was found empty on Interstate 91 following a tip, according to McAllister. One witness told authorities they saw Francisquini escaping into the woods near where his car was found, police said.

The next day, several witnesses reported they had seen Francisquini on Quinnipiac Avenue in New Haven at about 4 p.m., McAllister said. This was confirmed by surveillance footage.

“This is definitely one of the most difficult and trying cases that we’ve ever had to investigate,” McAllister said.

Anyone with information about Francisquini and where he is are urged to contact the Naugatuck Police Department at 203-729-5221 or their tip line at 203-720-1010.

Naugatuck is about 15 miles northwest of New Haven.

