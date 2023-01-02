Dad pushing broken down van with daughter is killed by accused drunk driver, CA cops say

A father pushing a broken-down van with his daughter was killed after being hit by a man accused of driving drunk, California police said.

The 62-year-old father was pushing a “1991 Dodge van alongside his 19-year-old daughter” on Dec. 31 when David Grace, 33, struck him with his 2013 Lexus while driving “at a high rate of speed” on Market Street in Long Beach, the Long Beach Police Department said in a Jan. 1 news release.

The father was pinned “between the Lexus and the Dodge,” which collided into a parked truck with no one inside it, police said.

When officers arrived, they provided aid to the man before the fire department arrived and took him to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries, according to police.

The daughter was not harmed, police said.

“Grace was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and had an expired California Driver License,” according to police.

Grace was booked into jail on counts of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence, police said.

The father’s identity is not being publicly released until the notification of next of kin, according to police.

DUI suspect runs stop sign, kills 53-year-old man on a scooter, Texas police say

Mom accused of driving drunk in crash that killed 8-year-old daughter, CA officials say

Sheriff’s deputy, daughter killed in crash with repeat DUI offender, CA officials say