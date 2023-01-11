Dad put 1-year-old in bath so hot it caused ‘serious burns,’ North Carolina cops say

A father placed his 1-year-old son in a bathtub that was so hot it caused “serious burns,” North Carolina police said.

Officers responded to the home in Lenoir at around 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 9 and found a baby with burns on his lower body, according to a news release from the Lenoir Police Department.

The child had “serious burns” on nearly 30% of his body, the release says.

He was taken to a local hospital and later flown to a children’s hospital in Winston-Salem about 85 miles away, police said.

Investigators found that the baby’s father had placed him in a hot bath and left him there for seven to eight minutes, the release says.

The father, who is 20, was arrested and charged with one count of felony child abuse inflicting serious injury, the release says. He is being held in the Caldwell County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The baby is in stable condition, according to police.

Lenoir is about 75 miles northwest of Charlotte.

