Dad put alcohol in baby bottle of 4-week-old who died of alcohol poisoning, GA cops say

The parents of a 4-week-old have been charged with murder after the infant died of alcohol poisoning, according to a Georgia sheriff’s office.

Authorities at an Atlanta children’s hospital contacted the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office on April 13 when two parents brought an unresponsive infant to the hospital, according to a post on the sheriff’s Facebook page. Hospital staff told deputies that the “child’s condition did not make sense” and should be investigated by law enforcement, the post says.

The child died on April 14.

Initially, the mother told deputies that she had drank a “large quantity of alcohol” the previous day and thought the infant may have gotten alcohol poisoning while breastfeeding, the post says. She later told deputies that the father had put alcohol in the baby’s bottle, according to the Facebook post.

Hospital staff told deputies that the blood alcohol level of the infant was four times the legal driving limit for an adult, according to the sheriff’s department. The legal driving limit in Georgia is 0.08% blood alcohol content.

Sydnei Dunn, 24, and Marquis Colvin, 25, both of Hiram, were charged with malice murder, second-degree murder, first-degree cruelty to children and reckless conduct, according to the sheriff’s department.

Colvin, the father, was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and a parole violation.

Both are being held in the Paulding County jail without bond, according to the post.

Hiram is about 27 miles northwest of Atlanta.

