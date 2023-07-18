Dad put in coma by man he accused of using fentanyl in front of kids, Oregon cops say

A dad was sent into a week-long coma after confronting a man he suspected was using fentanyl in front of his children, Oregon officials said.

At 11:01 p.m. on July 3, a dad and his kids stopped at a 7-Eleven in Portland while on their way home from dinner, according to a July 18 news release from the police department.

The dad saw a man who he suspected was using fentanyl in front of his kids and approached him, officials said.

The conversation escalated into an argument and the man “punched the victim in the face,” police said. He fell to the ground and hit his head.

The dad had a broken nose and cheekbone, suffered two brain bleeds and was in a coma for a week, officials said.

Now, police are looking for the suspect they describe as a man between 22 and 29 years old who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall and around 160 pounds, according to the release.

Police said the suspect had a “slim build” and “visible tattoos” that started on his “left hand, extending to his elbow.”

Officials ask anyone with information to email matthew.brown@police.portlandoregon.gov.

Mom put fentanyl in baby formula to calm her son, Florida cops say. He never woke up

Dog detects nearly 900,000 fentanyl pills stashed in porcelain sinks at border, feds say

Toddler finds bag of fentanyl pills in McDonald’s play area, Colorado police say