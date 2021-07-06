Dad rescues 1- and 3-year-old daughters from SUV sinking in Ohio River, video shows

Gripping video shows the heroic actions of a Kentucky father as he rescued his young daughters from his SUV sinking in the Ohio River.

Harley Day said he had parked the vehicle at the riverfront in Owensboro to watch Fourth of July fireworks when his youngest daughter accidentally put it in neutral, according to WEVV. That caused the SUV to roll into the Ohio River with Day’s daughters, ages 1 and 3, still inside.

Day, who had just stepped out of the vehicle, sprung into action to save the young girls.

”The only thing going through my mind, you know, was if my kids were alright. And how I was going to get them back to shore,” Day told WFIE.

Check out this video shared with @14News by a bystander…



This is the moment Harley Day rescued his two daughters from his vehicle as it was going into the river at English Park yesterday.



Day says his daughter put the car in neutral when he stepped outside for a second. pic.twitter.com/xkTY3Abkk4 — Jessica Costello (@Jessica14News) July 5, 2021

The father pulled one girl out through the driver’s side window of the SUV and put her on the roof of the vehicle. He then gabbed the other girl and passed them both off to others who swam out to help.

He said those strangers helped bring his daughters to shore.

”If it wasn’t for those pedestrians, the truck might have sunk with the kids inside. I tried my best to get them on top of the roof,” Day told WFIE.

Another video shared on Facebook shows the SUV sinking all the way under water. Day wrote Monday the vehicle was still submerged in the river.

Day said he was injured and some possessions were lost in the SUV, but he said how thankful his girls were rescued, WEVV reported.

