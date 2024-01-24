Dad robs home with his two toddlers in the stolen getaway car, Alabama cops say

A dad took his two toddlers along for a robbery and left them in the stolen getaway car at a gas station, Alabama police said.

Now, the man and a woman have been arrested.

A woman told the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office that she was pulling up to her home on Jan. 20 when she saw a man and woman loading items from her house into an SUV, AL.com reported.

The homeowner began to pursue them as they fled, but she stopped when the pair began firing shots at her, deputies said, according to the outlet.

Authorities found the SUV at a gas station with the man’s 1-year-old and 2-year-old in the backseat, along with drugs and guns, WPMI reported. The man spotted deputies and ran into the convenience store, officials said, according to the news station.

Deputies said they caught the 22-year-old man trying to escape through the back door, and they caught the 23-year-old woman heading back to the vehicle from the store, according to WALA.

They were booked in Mobile County jail on Jan. 20. The man faces 10 charges, including two counts of receiving stolen property, burglary, reckless endangerment, possession of a controlled substance and discharging a gun into an occupied vehicle, jail records show. The woman was charged with six counts.

Their attorneys’ information is not available in jail records.

