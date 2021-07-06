Dad on the run with 2-year-old son after boy’s mother is killed, California officials say

Summer Lin
·1 min read

A 2-year-old boy has been taken by his father after his mother was killed, according to California officials.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on Monday night for Celestine Stoot III, who was last seen in Lake Elsinore on Sunday, officials said. The toddler was taken by his father, Celestine Stoot Jr., authorities said.

Stoot, 42, is also wanted in connection with the death of the boy’s mother, Natasha Denise Barlow, 43, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The alert was issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Imperial and San Diego counties, CHP officials said.

Stoot may be driving a gray 2020 Kia Optima with temporary California plate U335133, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a Facebook post. He should be “considered armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with more information or who has seen Stoot or his son is urged to call 911 but not make contact, authorities said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Toddler died after being hit by car father was driving, sources say

    Authorities said they believe the father did not see the child at the time of the incident.

  • Why some Black TikTok creators are abstaining from creating new dance trends

    Black TikTok creators are taking a stand for change by abstaining from creating dance trends to a new Megan Thee Stallion song. NBC News' Kalhan Rosenblatt explains what the users are hoping to accomplish in the fight for equal credit and compenstaion.

  • Grocery store security camera captures Mom accidentally kidnapping toddler

    A mom was mortified when she nearly kidnapped another woman's baby in a grocery store. Posted by the TikTok channel @brotherhq, and credited to the Twitter user @HolyCow_Inc, the shocking footage quickly went viral with over 18.6M views. In the video, we see an unknown mom, wearing blue, standing in a checkout aisle, her presumed toddler in her arms. The confusion begins when another mom, wearing pink, approaches her and takes the toddler from her arms. While the surveillance footage has no audio, it's safe to assume the mom in pink said something like, "This is my baby”. Suddenly, despite the mom in blue wearing a mask, we can see the look of shock on her face. But the mother in pink, smiling, leads the shocked woman down an aisle — where she points to a toddler standing alone. Immediately, the mother in blue scoops up the child and rushes off — undoubtedly embarrassed by the mix-up. TikTokers were quick to jump into the comments to share their reaction. “Omgaaaawd. This is so scary," one user wrote. "I am laughing so hard right now," commented another user. "She knew [what] she was doing, trying to exchange her kid on the low," joked another user

  • Marion Cotillard, Jodie Foster lead Cannes glamour in red carpet return

    Decked out in a shimmering silver Chanel gown, Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard helped kick off Cannes' comeback on Tuesday as movie stars from far and wide descended onto the red carpet for the French cinema showcase. The world's biggest film festival is marking its return after skipping 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in slightly more subdued form, with fewer attendees and parties over the 12-day whirlwind of film premieres. Stars were out in force on the French Riviera for the opening ceremony, in a show of support for an industry hammered by the pandemic after theatres closed for months.

  • Man punches carriage horse, attacks two others in Central Park

    ‘Why are you hitting my horse? It’s a poor animal,’ cab driver asks attacker who abused his horse

  • Police investigating after mother of six found bound, killed in L.A. home

    Fatima Johnson was found dead, wrapped in a blanket, with her hands tied behind her back and her mouth gagged. A well-known mother of six was found slain in her in South Los Angeles home, and police are looking for the attacker. Fatima Johnson was reported missing after she failed to show up at the nursing home where she worked Sunday morning.

  • Grocery store security camera captures Mom accidentally kidnapping toddler: ‘This is so scary’

    This mom was shocked when a total stranger pulled "her" baby from her arms — only to make a horrifying discovery... The post Grocery store security camera captures Mom accidentally kidnapping toddler: ‘This is so scary’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • A Married Man and His Surrogate Had an Affair. Now They’re in a Wild Custody Fight.

    NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/GettyA Canadian court is weighing a surrogacy tug-of-war with a twist: A woman who bore a child for a married couple wants joint guardianship of the baby because she had an affair with the father.The surrogate, identified in British Columbia court documents only by the initials K.B., says she was engaged in an extramarital relationship with the father—also identified by his initials, M.S.B.—but volunteered to serve as a surrogate for him and his wife because she “wanted to supp

  • Actor Daniel Mickelson Dead at 23: Kaia Gerber and More Stars Pay Tribute

    Model Meredith Mickelson announced her brother Daniel Mickelson's death in a heartbreaking message on July 5. Scroll on for all of the tributes to the 23-year-old actor.

  • The search continues. Here are some of the people missing after the Surfside condo collapse

    The search continues Friday for missing people believed to still be trapped in the rubble of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South condo building in Surfside. Families across the world wait for news about loved ones who are unaccounted for.

  • Search Is Underway for 23-Year-Old Hiker Who Has Been Missing for 5 Days in Montana Forest

    Tatum Morell last spoke to her mom around 8 p.m. on Thursday night, the same day she set out on a hike

  • Lawsuit: Man who sparked treasure hunt retrieved own loot

    A French treasure hunter has sued the estate of a Santa Fe, New Mexico, antiquities dealer who sparked a yearslong search across the American West by hiding a chest filled with gold, coins and other valuables. Bruno Raphoz is seeking $10 million in a complaint filed last week in U.S. District Court in New Mexico. The lawsuit comes a year after another man found the treasure in Wyoming, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

  • ‘Perfectly them’: Carson Daly shares pics and details from Gwen and Blake’s wedding

    Carson, who officiated the ceremony, gave some inside scoop on TODAY.

  • My Dad Wouldn't Stop Apologizing For My Childhood. Everything Changed When He Did.

    "I didn’t want another apology. I wanted him to travel back in time to fill the empty space shaped like him."

  • After demolition of Surfside condo, more of the dead are being found in original rubble

    The demolition of the rest of the Surfside condo tower that partially collapsed nearly two weeks ago seems to be helping rescue workers uncover more deceased victims in the original rubble, with officials reporting Tuesday that four more bodies have been found.

  • WATCH: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill proposes to girlfriend Keeta Vaccaro

    #Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill proposed to his girlfriend over the holiday weekend!

  • Looters ransack San Francisco Neiman Marcus in broad daylight: Video

    Looters were captured on video Monday ransacking a Neiman Marcus in San Francisco as thefts continue to plague businesses in the area.

  • Man dies in fireworks accident after mortar shell explodes next to him

    A man has died after in a tragic fireworks accident after a mortar shell exploded inside of a firework tube, sending shrapnel into the man’s body and killing him on site. The incident occurred at approximately 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, in Salamonie Township -- about 95 miles northeast of Indianapolis -- in Huntington County, Indiana, when first responders were called to the scene of a man reportedly suffering from an injury sustained while setting off fireworks, according to a statement from the Huntington County Coroner’s Office. When authorities arrived they say that they found the victim, 41-year-old Steven E. Sims of Hartford City, Indiana, with critical injuries to his abdomen after being struck by a firework.

  • New Jersey man arrested after calling Black neighbor the n-word, ‘monkey’

    In his tirade, Edward Cagney Mathews gave his address and challenged, “Come see me.” Police in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey arrested a man who went on a six-minute racist tirade Friday against his neighbors, an interaction caught on camera that led to a community showdown on Monday.

  • Married couple enjoying early retirement in Surfside died in condo collapse

    Bonnie and David Epstein found a second home in South Florida, where they could live out their passion for water sports and enjoy their early retirement from the real estate investing business.